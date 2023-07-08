 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Unreasonable Doubt Podcast: Addio Italia

Italy trip cancelled. 9 Mountaineer players have entered the transfer portal so far this offseason. 7 are gone, 1 is weighing options in the portal, and 1 came back to WVU. Let’s discuss.

If there were only 6 guys on the roster in a home game, would you let the bench guy run out on the carpet in the Coliseum? Is losing 5 guys (currently) to the portal actually the best case scenario for roster retention? Does it matter to you that the blue heart comes before the gold heart in the transfer portal thank yous?

