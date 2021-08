PFF Week 4 - National Team of the Week - Offense pic.twitter.com/Yd9TF0GRXx — PFF College Football (@PFF_College) September 27, 2017

Pro Football Focus, PFF, who work off a number of advanced statistics have named West Virginia quarterback Will Grier their Quarterback of the Week. Grier, who received a 91.5 grade from PFF, graded out as the highest quarterback in all of football this week. It is just another day in the life of #MountainGrEER [Shout out RVK!]