West Virginia football future schedules, opponents through 2029

It is hard to tell what even the next season will hold for the West Virginia Mountaineers on the football field, but plenty of opponents and games are already set well into the future — including some much anticipated home-and-home matchups with the Virginia Tech Hokies, Pittsburgh Panthers, Penn State Nittany Lions and the 18-time National Champion Alabama Crimson Tide.

Here’s what the future holds for the Mountaineers and where they will be heading with the schedule for the next few years and beyond already starting to take shape.

2022 Date Opponent Location Date Opponent Location 09/03/22 @Pitt Pittsburgh, PA 09/10/22 Kansas Morgantown, WV 09/17/22 Towson Morgantown, WV 09/24/22 @Virginia Tech Blacksburgh, VA 10/1/22 @Texas Austin, TX 10/13/22 Baylor Morgantown, WV 10/22/22 @Texas Tech Lubbock, TX 10/29/22 TCU Morgantown, WV 11/5/22 @Iowa State Ames, IA 11/12/22 Oklahoma Morgantown, WV 11/19/22 Kansas State Morgantown, WV 11/26/22 @Oklahoma State Stillwater, OK 12/3/22 Big 12 Championship Arlington, TX

2023 Date Opponent Location Date Opponent Location 09/02/23 @Penn State University Park, PA 09/09/23 Duquesne Morgantown, WV 09/16/23 Pittsburgh Morgantown, WV TBA @Kansas Lawrence, KS TBA Texas Tech Morgantown, WV TBA @TCU Ft. Worth, TX TBA Oklahoma State Morgantown, WV TBA @Baylor Waco, TX TBA Iowa State Morgantown, WV TBA @Kansas State Manhattan, KS TBA Texas Morgantown, WV TBA @Oklahoma Norman, OK TBA Big 12 Championship Arlington, TX

2024 Date Opponent Location Date Opponent Location 08/31/24 Penn State Morgantown, WV 09/07/24 Albany Morgantown, WV 09/14/24 @Pitt Pittsburgh, PA TBA Kansas Morgantown, WV TBA @Texas Tech Lubbock, TX TBA TCU Morgantown, WV TBA @Oklahoma State Stillwater, OK TBA Baylor Morgantown, WV TBA @Iowa State Ames, IA TBA Kansas State Morgantown, WV TBA @Texas Austin, TX TBA Oklahoma Morgantown, WV TBA Big 12 Championship Arlington, TX

2025 Date Opponent Location Date Opponent Location 08/30/25 Robert Morris Morgantown, WV 09/06/25 @Ohio Athens, OH 09/13/25 Pitt Morgantown, WV TBA @Kansas Lawrence, KS TBA Texas Tech Morgantown, WV TBA @TCU Ft. Worth, TX TBA Oklahoma State Morgantown, WV TBA @Baylor Waco, TX TBA Iowa State Morgantown, WV TBA @Kansas State Manhattan, KS TBA Texas Morgantown, WV TBA @Oklahoma Norman, OK TBA Big 12 Championship Arlington, TX

2026 Date Opponent Location Date Opponent Location 09/05/26 Alabama Morgantown, WV 09/12/26 UT Martin Morgantown, WV 09/19/26 @ East Carolina Greenville, NC TBA Kansas Morgantown, WV TBA @Texas Tech Lubbock, TX TBA TCU Morgantown, WV TBA @Oklahoma State Stillwater, OK TBA Baylor Morgantown, WV TBA @Iowa State Ames, IA TBA Kansas State Morgantown, WV TBA @Texas Austin, TX TBA Oklahoma Morgantown, WV TBA Big 12 Championship Arlington, TX

2027 Date Opponent Location Date Opponent Location 09/04/27 @Alabama Tuscaloosa, AL 09/11/27 VMI Morgantown, WV 09/18/27 Ohio Morgantown, WV TBA @Kansas Lawrence, KS TBA Texas Tech Morgantown, WV TBA @TCU Ft. Worth, TX TBA Oklahoma State Morgantown, WV TBA @Baylor Waco, TX TBA Iowa State Morgantown, WV TBA @Kansas State Manhattan, KS TBA Texas Morgantown, WV TBA @Oklahoma Norman, OK TBA Big 12 Championship Arlington, TX

2028 Date Opponent Location Date Opponent Location 09/02/28 Tennessee Charlotte, NC TBA OPEN DATE TBA TBA OPEN DATE TBA TBA Kansas Morgantown, WV TBA @Texas Tech Lubbock, TX TBA TCU Morgantown, WV TBA @Oklahoma State Stillwater, OK TBA Baylor Morgantown, WV TBA @Iowa State Ames, IA TBA Kansas State Morgantown, WV TBA @Texas Austin, TX TBA Oklahoma Morgantown, WV TBA Big 12 Championship Arlington, TX

2029 Date Opponent Location Date Opponent Location 09/01/29 Ohio Morgantown, WV TBA OPEN DATE TBA TBA OPEN DATE TBA TBA @Kansas Lawrence, KS TBA Texas Tech Morgantown, WV TBA @TCU Ft. Worth, TX TBA Oklahoma State Morgantown, WV TBA @Baylor Waco, TX TBA Iowa State Morgantown, WV TBA @Kansas State Manhattan, KS TBA Texas Morgantown, WV TBA @Oklahoma Norman, OK TBA Big 12 Championship Arlington, TX

What will you be doing in 2029? Will Neal Brown still be coaching West Virginia? Will the Mountaineers still be in the Big 12 when the 2025 schedule comes around? How will they fill these open dates? Sound off in the comments below.