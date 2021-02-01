West Virginia football future schedules, opponents through 2029

It is hard to tell what even the next season will hold for the West Virginia Mountaineers on the football field, but plenty of opponents and games are already set well into the future — including some much anticipated home-and-home matchups with the Virginia Tech Hokies, Pittsburgh Panthers, Penn State Nittany Lions and the 18-time National Champion Alabama Crimson Tide.
Here’s what the future holds for the Mountaineers and where they will be heading with the schedule for the next few years and beyond already starting to take shape.
2022
|Date
|Opponent
|Location
|Date
|Opponent
|Location
|09/03/22
|@Pitt
|Pittsburgh, PA
|09/10/22
|Kansas
|Morgantown, WV
|09/17/22
|Towson
|Morgantown, WV
|09/24/22
|@Virginia Tech
|Blacksburgh, VA
|10/1/22
|@Texas
|Austin, TX
|10/13/22
|Baylor
|Morgantown, WV
|10/22/22
|@Texas Tech
|Lubbock, TX
|10/29/22
|TCU
|Morgantown, WV
|11/5/22
|@Iowa State
|Ames, IA
|11/12/22
|Oklahoma
|Morgantown, WV
|11/19/22
|Kansas State
|Morgantown, WV
|11/26/22
|@Oklahoma State
|Stillwater, OK
|12/3/22
|Big 12 Championship
|Arlington, TX
2023
|Date
|Opponent
|Location
|Date
|Opponent
|Location
|09/02/23
|@Penn State
|University Park, PA
|09/09/23
|Duquesne
|Morgantown, WV
|09/16/23
|Pittsburgh
|Morgantown, WV
|TBA
|@Kansas
|Lawrence, KS
|TBA
|Texas Tech
|Morgantown, WV
|TBA
|@TCU
|Ft. Worth, TX
|TBA
|Oklahoma State
|Morgantown, WV
|TBA
|@Baylor
|Waco, TX
|TBA
|Iowa State
|Morgantown, WV
|TBA
|@Kansas State
|Manhattan, KS
|TBA
|Texas
|Morgantown, WV
|TBA
|@Oklahoma
|Norman, OK
|TBA
|Big 12 Championship
|Arlington, TX
2024
|Date
|Opponent
|Location
|Date
|Opponent
|Location
|08/31/24
|Penn State
|Morgantown, WV
|09/07/24
|Albany
|Morgantown, WV
|09/14/24
|@Pitt
|Pittsburgh, PA
|TBA
|Kansas
|Morgantown, WV
|TBA
|@Texas Tech
|Lubbock, TX
|TBA
|TCU
|Morgantown, WV
|TBA
|@Oklahoma State
|Stillwater, OK
|TBA
|Baylor
|Morgantown, WV
|TBA
|@Iowa State
|Ames, IA
|TBA
|Kansas State
|Morgantown, WV
|TBA
|@Texas
|Austin, TX
|TBA
|Oklahoma
|Morgantown, WV
|TBA
|Big 12 Championship
|Arlington, TX
2025
|Date
|Opponent
|Location
|Date
|Opponent
|Location
|08/30/25
|Robert Morris
|Morgantown, WV
|09/06/25
|@Ohio
|Athens, OH
|09/13/25
|Pitt
|Morgantown, WV
|TBA
|@Kansas
|Lawrence, KS
|TBA
|Texas Tech
|Morgantown, WV
|TBA
|@TCU
|Ft. Worth, TX
|TBA
|Oklahoma State
|Morgantown, WV
|TBA
|@Baylor
|Waco, TX
|TBA
|Iowa State
|Morgantown, WV
|TBA
|@Kansas State
|Manhattan, KS
|TBA
|Texas
|Morgantown, WV
|TBA
|@Oklahoma
|Norman, OK
|TBA
|Big 12 Championship
|Arlington, TX
2026
|Date
|Opponent
|Location
|Date
|Opponent
|Location
|09/05/26
|Alabama
|Morgantown, WV
|09/12/26
|UT Martin
|Morgantown, WV
|09/19/26
|@ East Carolina
|Greenville, NC
|TBA
|Kansas
|Morgantown, WV
|TBA
|@Texas Tech
|Lubbock, TX
|TBA
|TCU
|Morgantown, WV
|TBA
|@Oklahoma State
|Stillwater, OK
|TBA
|Baylor
|Morgantown, WV
|TBA
|@Iowa State
|Ames, IA
|TBA
|Kansas State
|Morgantown, WV
|TBA
|@Texas
|Austin, TX
|TBA
|Oklahoma
|Morgantown, WV
|TBA
|Big 12 Championship
|Arlington, TX
2027
|Date
|Opponent
|Location
|Date
|Opponent
|Location
|09/04/27
|@Alabama
|Tuscaloosa, AL
|09/11/27
|VMI
|Morgantown, WV
|09/18/27
|Ohio
|Morgantown, WV
|TBA
|@Kansas
|Lawrence, KS
|TBA
|Texas Tech
|Morgantown, WV
|TBA
|@TCU
|Ft. Worth, TX
|TBA
|Oklahoma State
|Morgantown, WV
|TBA
|@Baylor
|Waco, TX
|TBA
|Iowa State
|Morgantown, WV
|TBA
|@Kansas State
|Manhattan, KS
|TBA
|Texas
|Morgantown, WV
|TBA
|@Oklahoma
|Norman, OK
|TBA
|Big 12 Championship
|Arlington, TX
2028
|Date
|Opponent
|Location
|Date
|Opponent
|Location
|09/02/28
|Tennessee
|Charlotte, NC
|TBA
|OPEN DATE
|TBA
|TBA
|OPEN DATE
|TBA
|TBA
|Kansas
|Morgantown, WV
|TBA
|@Texas Tech
|Lubbock, TX
|TBA
|TCU
|Morgantown, WV
|TBA
|@Oklahoma State
|Stillwater, OK
|TBA
|Baylor
|Morgantown, WV
|TBA
|@Iowa State
|Ames, IA
|TBA
|Kansas State
|Morgantown, WV
|TBA
|@Texas
|Austin, TX
|TBA
|Oklahoma
|Morgantown, WV
|TBA
|Big 12 Championship
|Arlington, TX
2029
|Date
|Opponent
|Location
|Date
|Opponent
|Location
|09/01/29
|Ohio
|Morgantown, WV
|TBA
|OPEN DATE
|TBA
|TBA
|OPEN DATE
|TBA
|TBA
|@Kansas
|Lawrence, KS
|TBA
|Texas Tech
|Morgantown, WV
|TBA
|@TCU
|Ft. Worth, TX
|TBA
|Oklahoma State
|Morgantown, WV
|TBA
|@Baylor
|Waco, TX
|TBA
|Iowa State
|Morgantown, WV
|TBA
|@Kansas State
|Manhattan, KS
|TBA
|Texas
|Morgantown, WV
|TBA
|@Oklahoma
|Norman, OK
|TBA
|Big 12 Championship
|Arlington, TX
What will you be doing in 2029? Will Neal Brown still be coaching West Virginia? Will the Mountaineers still be in the Big 12 when the 2025 schedule comes around? How will they fill these open dates? Sound off in the comments below.