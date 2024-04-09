Welcome to The Shotgun/Throwdown, your daily West Virginia sports roundup (that we didn’t already talk about in another article) with some sophomoric humor and daily distractions thrown in for good measure. And if there’s something we missed, be sure to talk about it in the comments.

WVU Basketball: Josiah Harris enters the transfer portal, leaves a message for Mountaineer fans | The Smoking Musket

Harris enters the portal as a graduate transfer with two years of eligibility remaining

FOOTBALL

Without Frazier & Nester, offensive line must remain a strength for WVU | WV MetroNews

Zach Frazier and Doug Nester combined to make 81 starts on the offensive line for the Mountaineers over the last four seasons. Frazier immediately broke into the starting lineup as a true freshman in 2020 while Nester was a three-year starter after transferring in from Virginia Tech in 2021. Although those established veterans are moving on to the professional ranks, WVU’s offensive line returns five other players that started games last fall.

Matt Moore’s Message to Brandon Yates – Be Brandon Yates | West Virginia University Athletics

Matt Moore's message this year to Brandon Yates? Be Brandon Yates. The Middletown, Delaware, resident has the unenviable task of replacing three-year team captain and multiple-time All-American Zach Frazier, considered among the best centers to ever play at West Virginia University.



BASKETBALL

West Virginia No. 24 in Final AP Poll | West Virginia University Athletics

The West Virginia University women's basketball team comes in at No. 24 in the final Associated Press (AP) Poll of the season, and marks the 10th time this season the Mountaineer have appeared in the poll.



BASEBALL

Clark Named Big 12 Pitcher and Newcomer of the Week | West Virginia University Athletics

Senior Derek Clark of the West Virginia University baseball team has been named the Big 12 Pitcher and Newcomer of the Week.

Four Star RB Marquise Davis Puts WVU in Top 10 | Mountaineers Now

West Virginia is in the mix for several running backs in the class of 2025, but few are as highly regarded as Marquise Davis (6’0”, 190 lbs) of Cleveland, Ohio.

NEWS

Analyst Shares Insight from NFL Executive About Zach Frazier | WV Sports Now

While most analysts are high on Zach Frazier ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft, hearing from a former offensive lineman stands out.

UConn Once Shocked the World. Now It Looks Like a Dynasty. | The Ringer

The Huskies built their brand as men’s college basketball’s premier giant slayers. By winning a second straight national title, they’ve officially become the giant. What comes next is unlike anything in program history.

Danny Hurley and UConn are officially “running” college basketball | SBNation

After one of the most impressive seasons in the sport’s history, the Huskies are certainly "running" college basketball.

Victor Wembanyama’s new logo is the coolest thing ever | SBNation

Nike unveils logo for Spurs’ rookie Victor Wembanyama.

Every Episode of ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm,’ Ranked | The Ringer

Larry David’s masterpiece has come to an end. The staff at The Ringer put together their final ranking of every ‘Curb’ episode ever.

The West Virginia Mountaineers have held the Black Diamond Trophy for 934 days. #HailWV — The Black Diamond Trophy (@blkdmndtrophy) April 9, 2024

