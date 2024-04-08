West Virginia sophomore forward Josiah Harris announced his decision to enter the transfer portal late Monday afternoon on his social media with a letter to the Mountaineer fanbase, marking the end of his time with the team.

I will be entering the Transfer Portal as a Graduate Transfer with 2 more years of eligibility.

Love you Mountaineer Nation pic.twitter.com/NMRccx61Q7 — Josiah Harris (@Jojo_bean0730) April 8, 2024

Dear Mountaineer Family,



I am referring to you as family because that is what you are. When I left my family in Ohio two years ago it was difficult, but I knew that the departure would not be forever and that it was necessary in order to grow from a boy to a man. That is what West Virginia has done for me. I walked through the doors as a boy, and I am both saddened and proud to say that I must leave you a man, but a man who is truly blessed. Blessed to not only have a Bachelor’s degree, but in May, a Master’s degree that will be permanently engraved with the West Virginia University insignia.



Now with as much difficulty as It was to leave my Ohio family it Is with that same difficulty, I must depart from my West Virginia family to grow in other ways.



I will forever be grateful to all the coaches l’ve had. To the legendary Coach Huggins and his staff who laid the foundation of my collegiate basketball career. To Coach Eilert and his staff who taught me, that even when the odds are stacked against you to keep fighting with all your heart. To all the fans who inspired me with their unwavering spirit and support. I would like to thank you all from the bottom of my heart.



To the future Mountaineers team, I know that like a great phoenix you are ready to rise again under the guidance of Coach DeVries! I want to thank you West Virginia for the love you have shown me, the wisdom you have instilled in me, and the memories that I will carry with me always. This is my home and I look forward to returning time and time again with love in my heart and a pizza roll in my hand as a proud West Virginia University alumnus. This is not goodbye, this is see ya later. I am and will forever be a Mountaineer. Just like a country road, life is long and winding but no matter where that road takes me, my home away from home will always be here in West Virginia.



Harris averaged five points and four rebounds across 32 games for the Mountaineers this past season, shooting 38% from the field (32% 3PT). The 6’-7” Canton, Ohio native is the third Mountaineer to enter the portal since West Virginia hired Darian Devries, joining Kerr Kriisa and Seth Wilson. Harris will have two years of eligibility remaining at his next stop.

With JoJo’s departure, only seven players from this season’s squad remain on the roster, along with back-to-back MVC Player of the Year Tucker DeVries: Jeremiah Bembry, Noah Farrakhan, Kobe Johnson, Ofri Neveh, Pat Suemnick, Ali Ragab, and Aden Tagaloa-Nelson.