WVU Baseball: JJ Wetherholt returns, Mountaineers sweep Kansas to move to the top of the Big 12 - The Smoking Musket

Break out the brooms!

Mountaineer Basketball Podcast: Closing the book on West Virginia’s 2023-24 season | The Smoking Musket

Andy returns to the podcast to give some final thoughts about the 2023-24 season, discuss the hire of Darian DeVries, and compare what’s transpired in the last 11 months to the hypothetical timeline where the events of last May and June don’t happen

FOOTBALL

Ja'Quay Hubbard Opens Up About WVU Football's Cultural Shift, Clearing Out 'Energy Vampires' | WV Sports Now

It takes more than just talent to build a consistently successful program. Creating the right culture is just as important. WVU offensive lineman Ja’Quay Hubbard discussed this very topic during a recent appearance on the “3 Guys Before the Game” podcast.

Allen takes on most extensive coaching role yet, strives for simplification to get improvement from quarterbacks | WV MetroNews

Tyler Allen isn’t much older than the players in his current position group at West Virginia. Yet in his second stint on the Mountaineer coaching staff, West Virginia’s well-traveled first-year quarterbacks coach has made it known going above and beyond is the expectation for the signal-callers with which he has at his disposal in the upcoming 2024 season.



WVU ATHLETICS

Mountaineers Defeat Iowa State on Senior Day | West Virginia University Athletics

The West Virginia University tennis team defeated Iowa State, 4-1, on Senior Day at the Mountaineer Tennis Courts on Sunday.

2025 Kicker Pledges Commitment to WVU Football Program | WV Sports Now

The WVU football program added a kicker to its 2025 class. York, Pa. native Matthew Parker announced his commitment to the Mountaineers on Friday night.

WVU makes top five for 3-star wide receiver | EerSports

Jalil Hall, a 6-foot-4, 185 pound wide receiver from Drexel Hill (PA) Monsignor Bonner, announced his top five schools on Saturday afternoon via X, and the Mountaineers made the cut. Rounding out his list are Syracuse, Rutgers, Maryland and Duke.

NEWS

Alek Manoah struggles in rehab start at Single-A | MLB.com

Alek Manoah started his Minor League rehab assignment down in Single-A Dunedin on Sunday, far from the cold competition at Yankee Stadium, and it didn’t go how anyone planned.



THE REPORT

Marcus Simms had a strong performance for the Michigan Panthers in the UFL on Sunday in a 20-13 loss to the Birmingham Stallions. Simms finished the day with a team-high 96 yards on 8 targets, and scored his first touchdown of his pro career on a 76-yard catch from former Boston College and Brown quarterback EJ Perry.

PERRY TO SIMMS FOR A 76 YARD TOUCHDOWN‼️ pic.twitter.com/meKMK5BH7e — United Football League (@TheUFL) April 7, 2024

Leddie Brown had a quiet day for the Arlington Renegades, finishing with just 19 yards on 7 carries and 18 receiving yards on 2 receptions. The highlight of Leddie’s day came in the second quarter when he was left untouched in the end zone on a trick play for a two-point conversion to tie the game. The Renegades lost the game, 27-24, on a St. Louis walk off 23-yard field goal

TRICK PAT



This game is TIED pic.twitter.com/skoxOG2ZCa — United Football League (@TheUFL) April 7, 2024

John Means made his second rehab start for the Triple-A Norfolk Tides on Saturday, throwing 50 pitches in three innings. Means rang up four batters, walked one, and gave up one run in the Tides’ 13-1 win over the Charlotte Knights.

Former Mountaineer pitcher Carlson Reed pitched four innings for the Pittsburgh Pirates' Single-A affiliate Bradenton Marauders in the Minor League's Florida State League. Reed faced 17 batters through four innings, striking out six while only giving up two hits and walking two.

We're still thinking about some of these STRIKEOUTS from RHP Carlson Reed last night!



Reed: 4.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 6 K pic.twitter.com/LaTDdjVFqh — Bradenton Marauders (@The_Marauders) April 6, 2024

Deuce McBride gave the Knicks 38 minutes off the bench, finishing with 19 points, seven rebounds and two assists in New York’s 108-100 loss to the Chicago Bulls on Friday, and followed that up with an eight point performance in 18 minutes in the Knicks’ 122-109 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday.

Pauly Paulicap had nine points, three rebounds and two assists in Nutribullet Treviso's 93-75 loss to Brindisi in Italy's LBA Serie A on Sunday.

Kevin Jones scored 16 points and added seven rebounds and four assists in Kyoto Hannaryz' 88-81 loss to Sun Rockers Shibuya in Japan's B1 League on Sunday.

Maciej Bender scored seven points and pulled down four rebounds for GTK Gliwice in their 92-76 win over T.P. Torun in the Polish Basketball League on Friday. Bender's teammate and fellow Mountaineer, Terry Henderson, added eight points in 20 minutes of action.

Tarik Phillip turned in 13 points, five rebounds and five assists in the London Lions' 86-71 win over Kedrian Johnson and the Bristol Flyers on Sunday. Johnson finished with seven points, four assists in 33 minutes.

Sean McNeil finished with 21 points, 3 rebounds in Nevezis' 102-83 loss to the Alytus Wolves in Lithuania's betsafe LKL.

Lamont West led SPD Radnicki with 25 points, six rebounds in their 85-76 loss to Dynamic Balkan Bet in The Basketball League of Serbia.

How did it happen? Kentucky’s Calipari is the new Arkansas coach | ESPN

John Calipari is headed across the SEC. As his 15-season career in Lexington ends, what does the move mean for both schools?

9 Kentucky basketball coaching candidates, ranked by likelihood after John Calipari’s exit | SB Nation

Ranking potential Kentucky head coach candidates by likelihood of actually ending up in Lexington after John Calipari’s shocking exit for Arkansas.

Kim Caldwell leaves Marshall to become head coach at Tennessee | WV MetroNews

After leading Marshall to arguably its best season in program history, head coach Kim Caldwell is leaving to guide one of the country’s most storied programs. Caldwell has agreed to a deal to become the next head coach at Tennessee, where she now looks to help the Volunteers return to their days of contending nationally on an annual basis.

South Carolina’s women’s basketball dynasty under Dawn Staley is just getting started | SB Nation

The Gamecocks’ talent and depth was ultimately too much for Iowa and Caitlin Clark

Cody Rhodes finishes the story at WrestleMania 40 | Cageside Seats

Roman Reigns’ run as champion is finally over.

The West Virginia Mountaineers have held the Black Diamond Trophy for 933 days. #HailWV — The Black Diamond Trophy (@blkdmndtrophy) April 8, 2024

