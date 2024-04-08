After a 24-game absence due to a hamstring injury, reigning Big 12 Player of the Year JJ Wetherholt returned to the West Virginia lineup this past weekend against Kansas and helped lead the Mountaineers to a 3-0 sweep of the Jayhawks. With the series win, WVU (19-12, 8-4 Big 12) moves into a tie with Oklahoma at the top of the Big 12 standings after the Sooners lost their rubber match with Oklahoma State on Sunday.





GAME 1: WEST VIRGINIA 11, KANSAS 10

JJ Wetherholt made a significant impact, going 3-for-4 with two RBI, including the game-winning double in the ninth inning. Juniors Brodie Kresser and Kyle West each hit homers, while freshman Spencer Barnett contributed three hits and two RBI.

Wetherholt returned to the lineup as the designated hitter and led off with a single up the middle on an 0-2 count on the third pitch of the game.

After a scoreless first inning, both teams hit solo home runs in the second, with West hitting his fifth homer of the season.

KW HR!



Kyle West goes yard to put the Mountaineers up in the second!#HailWV pic.twitter.com/E2EDrffxAT — WVU Baseball (@WVUBaseball) April 5, 2024

Despite falling behind at times, the Mountaineers rallied with six runs in the seventh inning, highlighted by hits from Grant Hussey and Barnett.

Top 7 | Mountaineers 8, Jayhawks 7



A five-spot for WVU in the seventh to take the lead as @sjbarnett12 drives in two!#HailWV pic.twitter.com/OhE5R2sw9t — WVU Baseball (@WVUBaseball) April 6, 2024

In a dramatic ninth inning, Kresser’s homer tied the game before Wetherholt’s double secured the win.





GAME 2: WEST VIRGINIA 4, KANSAS 0

Senior Derek Clark pitched a complete game shutout with seven strikeouts and only three hits allowed. Clark dominated on the mound, retiring 13 of the final 14 batters he faced, leaving Kansas hitters flummoxed. Clark’s performance extends his streak of nine-inning outings to three, boosting his season record to 3-0.

The Mountaineers’ offensive charge was spearheaded by junior Brodie Kresser, who went 4-for-4 at the plate, contributing an RBI and scoring twice. Notably, in the second inning, Kresser executed a double steal with freshman Aaron Jamison, setting the tone for West Virginia’s early lead.

Top 2 | Mountaineers 1, Jayhawks 0



Double steal works to perfection as @BrodieKresser comes home!#HailW pic.twitter.com/Mjqjb7VYJ7 — WVU Baseball (@WVUBaseball) April 6, 2024

West Virginia’s lead was extended in the fourth inning, courtesy of JJ Wetherholt’s RBI rocket up the middle, following bunt singles from Kresser and Jamison.

Top 4 | Mountaineers 3, Jayhawks 0



JJ extends the lead with a rope back up the middle!#HailWV | @jj_wetherholt pic.twitter.com/A9LLkLmOB8 — WVU Baseball (@WVUBaseball) April 6, 2024

As the game progressed, Kresser provided additional insurance with a single in the eighth inning, bringing Skylar King home for the Mountaineers fourth run.

Top 7 | Mountaineers 4, Jayhawks 0



4️⃣th hit of the day for BK brings home another run!#HailWV | @BrodieKresser pic.twitter.com/aw7Jbng5mO — WVU Baseball (@WVUBaseball) April 6, 2024





GAME 3: WEST VIRGINIA 16, KANSAS 9

West Virginia’s offensive prowess was on full display from the outset on Sunday, as Kyle West’s RBI single in the 1st inning set the tone for the Mountaineers.

Top 1 | Mountaineers 1, Jayhawks 0



Kyle West gets the scoring started early with an RBI single!#HailWV pic.twitter.com/pJZCxONitU — WVU Baseball (@WVUBaseball) April 7, 2024

Logan Sauve emerged as a standout performer, notching an five hits, four RBI, and three runs scored, while Reed Chumley delivered a formidable performance with three hits and four RBI of his own.

Top 3 | Mountaineers 5, Jayhawks 2



PSA for our opponents: @SauveLogan is going to make you pay when you intentionally walk Wetherholt!#HailwV pic.twitter.com/EJk1RVKG4Z — WVU Baseball (@WVUBaseball) April 7, 2024

Top 4 | Mountaineers 6, Jayhawks 5



Right back on top as Chum goes deep!



(This is also why Coach Mazey prefers interviews when we are batting)#HailWV | @ChumleyReed pic.twitter.com/QVTt8H95yD — WVU Baseball (@WVUBaseball) April 7, 2024

JJ Wetherholt’s single in the 6th inning marked WVU’s 10th run of the game, further solidifying their lead.

Top 6 | Mountaineers 10, Jayhawks 8



JJ singles home Jamison to get WVU into double-digits!#HailWV | @jj_wetherholt pic.twitter.com/CinAnyrixB — WVU Baseball (@WVUBaseball) April 7, 2024

Grant Hussey showcased his power with his 7th home run of the year in the 7th inning, growing the Mountaineers’ advantage to 11-9.

The Huss makes a stop in Lawrence!



His 7️⃣th of the year makes it 11-9 Mountaineers in the seventh!#HailWV | @Grant_Hussey616 pic.twitter.com/dPF1N4C2pz — WVU Baseball (@WVUBaseball) April 7, 2024

The Mountaineers exploded in the 8th inning with back-to-back-to-back-to-back home runs from Sauve, White, Chumley, and West cemented the Mountaineers’ victory.

Robby Porco picked up his second win to move to 2-1 on the season while Maxx Yehl picked up his first save.





NEXT UP

West Virginia will look for another series sweep on Wednesday when they travel to Jack Cook Field in Huntington to take on Marshall for the third time this season. The Mountaineers won the first matchup, 11-2, in Charleston on March 12th and clinched the series in Morgantown with a dominating 15-0 showing eight days later.

The game will be streamed exclusively on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, with first pitch set for 6:00PM Eastern. Starting pitchers have not been named at time of writing.