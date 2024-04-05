Welcome to The Shotgun/Throwdown, your daily West Virginia sports roundup (that we didn’t already talk about in another article) with some sophomoric humor and daily distractions thrown in for good measure. And if there’s something we missed, be sure to talk about it in the comments.

FOOTBALL

Yates settling into starting center role after taking pride in versatility for several seasons | WV MetroNews

Brandon Yates has spent the better part of his college career priding himself on versatility. It’s paid dividends, evidenced by Yates having played meaningful snaps at all five positions along the offensive line over the last three seasons.

Brown says early returns from transfer portal are promising | WV MetroNews

A handful of starting jobs and more spots throughout the depth chart figure to be taken by Mountaineers brought in through the transfer portal during the offseason. Sixth-year head coach Neal Brown has often said that being a good culture fit is just as important as on-field production when considering to extend an offer to a player in the portal.

Matt Moore on 2024 WVU Offensive Line: 'Not a Rebuild, It's a Reload' | WV Sports Now

Even though the WVU offensive line has been a strength of the team in recent years, it’s a unit facing tons of questions and pressure in 2024. And while that’s bound to happen when two anchors depart the program, offensive line coach Matt Moore has one clear message to his current group about trying to replace Zach Frazier and Doug Nester.



BASKETBALL

Kellogg and Mountaineers Look to Capitalize on NCAA Momentum Heading Into Offseason | West Virginia University Athletics

Mark Kellogg said he wants his team to take on the identity of the state – hardworking and blue-collar. He also wants deep runs in the NCAA Tournament to become the expectation around here.



WVU ATHLETICS

Green Earns Big 12 Golfer of the Month Honors | West Virginia University Athletics

West Virginia’s Max Green was named Big 12 Golfer of the Month for March. Green claims the first Big 12 Golfer of the Month honor for the Mountaineers in six seasons.

Volleyball Reveals 2024 Big 12 Schedule | West Virginia University Athletics

The West Virginia University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics and the volleyball team, in conjunction with the Big 12 Conference, released the 2024 conference schedule on Thursday afternoon.

West Virginia Adds Commitment From 2025 PA Lineman | WV Sports Now

West Virginia added another recruit to its quickly growing class of 2025 after hosting prospects all week. Thomas Barr — a 6-foot-4, 290-pound offensive lineman from The Haverford School in Haverford, Pa. — announced his commitment to WVU Thursday night, committing to the Mountaineers over Lafayette and UMass.

WVU picks up commitment from top in-state prospect | EerSports

West Virginia's second commitment of the evening, Huntington (WV) athlete Zah Jackson, pledged to the Mountaineers over offers from NC State, Mississippi State and Liberty, the three other schools who made his top four earlier this spring.

WVU Hoops adds first high school commit of DeVries era | EerSports

It was a wild night for West Virginia University athletics on Thursday. First, the Mountaineer football team picked up a pair of commitments for the Class of 2025. Not to be outdone, new men's basketball coach, Darian DeVries, picked up his first commitment as head coach at WVU as Cordova (TN) point guard KJ Tenner pledged to the Mountaineers.

2024 SG Carmelo Adkins requests NLI release from West Virginia | On3

Phoenix Prep shooting guard and West Virginia signee Carmelo Adkins has requested a release from his National Letter of Intent with the Mountaineers, he announced on social media.

NEWS

Osabuohien Earns Sportsmanship Award | Cleveland Charge Basketball

Cleveland Charge F/C Gabe Osabuohien is the recipient of the 2023-24 Kia NBA G League Sportsmanship Award, the NBA G League announced on Thursday. The honor was earned by Gabe for his exemplary character both on the court and in the community.

Seahawks QB Geno Smith is better at this than you think | Seattle Sports

Seattle Sports' Michael Bumpus thinks it's time to end the narrative that Seattle Seahawks QB Geno Smith takes too many sacks.



THE REPORT

Deuce McBride finished with 12 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists in New York’s 120-109 win over the Sacramento Kings on Thursday.

West Virginia Heads to Kansas for Weekend Series | West Virginia University Athletics

The West Virginia University baseball team is back on the road this weekend to take on Kansas in Lawrence. First pitch from Hoglund Ballpark this evening is set for 7PM Eastern, Saturday for 3PM, and Sunday for 12:30PM. All three games will be available exclusively on Big 12 Now on ESPN+

West Virginia to Host No. 56 Kansas, Iowa State in Final Home Big 12 Matches | West Virginia University Athletics

The West Virginia University tennis team will face the No. 56 Kansas Jayhawks on today at Summit Tennis Academy and the Iowa State Cyclones on Sunday, April 7, at the Mountaineer Tennis Courts in Morgantown for the final home Big 12 matches of the season.

West Virginia Travels to Dalton Ebanks Invitational | West Virginia University Athletics

The West Virginia University track and field team is set to compete at the Dalton Ebanks Invitational on April 5 and 6 in Fairfax, Virginia at the George Mason Stadium.

The West Virginia Mountaineers have held the Black Diamond Trophy for 930 days. #HailWV — The Black Diamond Trophy (@blkdmndtrophy) April 5, 2024

