The Shotgun/Throwdown, your daily West Virginia sports roundup

FOOTBALL

Sean Martin honors former teammate, Town of Bluefield with new uniform number | WV MetroNews

Entering his fifth and final season in a Mountaineer uniform, WVU senior defensive lineman Sean Martin will have a new look as he takes the field.

Feeling Comfortable Could Unlock Even More from Anthony Wilson in 2024 | WV Sports Now

Upon arriving in Morgantown last summer, Anthony Wilson made it known he wants to follow in the footsteps of former Mountaineer Karl Joseph. While those are big shoes to fill, Wilson is coming off a productive 2023 season and feels even more comfortable at WVU as he starts year two.

3 Guys Before The Game - Ja'Quay Hubbard Visits (Episode 544) | WV MetroNews

WVU offensive lineman Ja'Quay Hubbard visits Brad Howe and Tony Caridi to discuss West Virginia football and much more on the latest episode of 3 Guys Before The Game



BASKETBALL

Variety Of Factors Helped Bring DeVries To Morgantown | West Virginia University Athletics

Rabid fan support and great tradition were some of the determining factors in Darian DeVries choosing to take the West Virginia men's basketball job.

Nick Norton Named Assistant Men’s Basketball Coach | West Virginia University Athletics

West Virginia University men's basketball coach Darian DeVries has named Nick Norton as assistant coach/director of player development for the Mountaineers. A native of Bloomington, Illinois, Norton spent the last three seasons on DeVries' staff at Drake, helping the Bulldogs to an 80-26 (.755) record with two NCAA Tournament appearances and two Missouri Valley Conference titles.

WVU working on official visit date with top target Haley | EerSports

Earlier this week, Nashville (TN) Ensworth linebacker Sam Haley named a top eight schools of North Carolina, South Carolina, TCU, Tennessee, Michigan State, Missouri, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia. The Mountaineers, for their part, have also made it clear to Haley that he is among their top targets at the position.

WVU makes top group for yet another 4-star running back | EerSports

WVU is making moves on some top recruits. Marquise Davis, a 6-foot, 190 pound running back from Cleveland (OH) Cleveland Heights, announced his top 10 schools on Wednesday afternoon via X, and the Mountaineers made the cut.

NEWS

Report: Lakers Legend Jerry West Elected to Basketball HOF for Record 3rd Time | Bleacher Report

Jerry West was elected into the Basketball Hall of Fame as a player in 1979. Then he made it a second time in 2010 in recognition of the 1960 United States men's basketball team, which won gold at the Summer Olympics in Rome. Now West has been elected a record third time into the Hall, this time in honor of his work as the Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies' general manager and also his stints as a consultant with the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers.

Baltimore Orioles Starter Rocked In First Injury Rehab Start | Inside the Orioles (Sports Illustrated)

Baltimore Orioles starter John Means made his first injury rehab start on Sunday and he was only able to pitch one inning against the Durham Bulls.



THE REPORT

Lamont West scored 11 points and recorded 6 rebounds in SPD Radnicki’s 86-80 win over Metalac in Serbia’s KLS (The Basketball League of Serbia) yesterday. West is averaging 9 points and 4 rebounds per game through 16 games in the league.

scored 11 points and recorded 6 rebounds in SPD Radnicki’s 86-80 win over Metalac in Serbia’s KLS (The Basketball League of Serbia) yesterday. West is averaging 9 points and 4 rebounds per game through 16 games in the league. Victor Scott II scored 1 run in 3 plate appearances in St. Louis’ 3-1 loss to the San Diego Padres on Wednesday

scored 1 run in 3 plate appearances in St. Louis’ 3-1 loss to the San Diego Padres on Wednesday Alek Manoah will begin a rehab assignment with the Blue Jays’ Single-A affiliate Dunedin in the Florida State League on Sunday. Manoah pitched 3 innings in a simulated game without any issues on Tuesday, and is expected to pitch up to 4 innings in his first rehab appearance.

Inside the college football ‘Super League,’ one powerful group’s idea to fix a ‘dead’ system | The Athletic — ($$ PAYWALLED ARTICLE)

One league overseeing college football’s highest level. No more conferences as we’ve known them. Playoff berths being decided solely on the field. Promotion and relegation for smaller schools. Players being paid directly. NIL and the transfer portal, managed. A group of influential leaders — including West Virginia University President E. Gordon Gee — wants to make all this happen soon — and they are pitching it as the best way forward for a sport they believe needs saving.

Stefon Diggs traded to Texans in NFL blockbuster | SBNation

The Buffalo Bills and Houston Texans pulled off a stunning trade ahead of the NFL Draft with Stefon Diggs now joining C.J. Stroud in the AFC South. It’s a move that ends an era in Buffalo, while also transforming the Texans in a serious contender in 2024, after being on the precipice of greatness a year ago.

Angel Reese WNBA Draft projections and scouting report for LSU star | SBNation

Angel Reese was already one of the best players in women’s college basketball when she suddenly became one of the most famous women in sports in the world. The LSU big’s back-and-forth with Iowa superstar Caitlin Clark in the 2023 national championship game fueled discourse for weeks and made Reese an overnight celebrity. Now Reese is jumping to the WNBA.

Everyone Hated the ‘Seinfeld’ Finale. Larry David’s Still Defending It. | The Ringer

As the series finale of ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ approaches, everything, it seems, has been building toward one of David’s most strongly held beliefs: that, actually, the ‘Seinfeld’ finale was pretty, pretty good

Seth Rollins Is Pro Wrestling’s Sure Thing | The Ringer

It doesn’t matter whether he’s rocking the tactical gear of the Shield or the vibrant pieces selected by stylist King Troi; Seth Rollins remains WWE’s constant

The West Virginia Mountaineers have held the Black Diamond Trophy for 929 days. #HailWV — The Black Diamond Trophy (@blkdmndtrophy) April 4, 2024

