FOOTBALL

Allen’s Familiarity With Quarterbacks Making His Coaching Transition Easy | West Virginia University Athletics

First-year West Virginia quarterbacks coach Tyler Allen has known Garrett Greene since recruiting him when he was at Troy, and his relationship with Nicco Marchiol spans his entire Mountaineer career. So, Allen knows his top two quarterbacks very well. Perhaps getting to know Allen a little better is in order before proceeding.

'Everything I have, I owe to this game': Energetic Cabral excited to work with outside linebackers at West Virginia | WV MetroNews

Victor Cabral got his coaching career started within one year of his playing career ending at Georgia Southern. Over the last two decades, the profession has led him to three separate stints at his alma mater, three-year tenures at Georgia Military and Samford, and most recently before his arrival at West Virginia, one season at Appalachian State. Along the way, one thing has remained constant from Cabral above all else — enthusiasm that never wavers and is largely unmatched.



BASKETBALL

Season Opener Set for 2024-25 WVU Men’s Basketball Season | West Virginia University Athletics

The West Virginia University men's basketball team will face Robert Morris in coach Darian DeVries' first official game as Mountaineer coach

Kriisa enters transfer portal | WV MetroNews

Kerr Kriisa’s first season at West Virginia will also almost certainly prove to be his last. The point guard became the first regular starter from last season’s team to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, where Kriisa will seek a new home and likely his third school for a fifth and final season of college basketball.

Edwards to Play in NABC - Reese's Division I All-Star Game | West Virginia University Athletics

Rosters have been announced for the 2024 NABC – Reese's Division I College All-Star Game, featuring top senior talent from across NCAA Division I.

NEWS

Victor Scott's handy notebook helping fulfill MLB dreams | MLB.com

By the time you read this recap of the greatest weekend of Victor Scott II’s young life, many of the details will already have been penned neatly into a college-ruled notebook with a nondescript black cover.

Pirates Trade WVU Product Jackson Wolf Back to Padres | WVSportsNow

About eight months after being traded from San Diego to Pittsburgh, former Mountaineer Jackson Wolf is headed back to the Padres on Tuesday.



THE REPORT

Deuce McBride scored 24 points on 9-of-16 shooting, adding two assists, two rebounds and a block to his stat line in the New York Knicks’ 109-99 loss to the Miami Heat on Tuesday

Paige Bueckers is reminding the world of her greatness in 2024 women’s NCAA tournament | SBNation

Paige Bueckers finds herself in the same position as everyone else in the 2024 women’s NCAA tournament: Playing second fiddle to Caitlin Clark. While Clark is getting all the press, leading reports on ESPN, and being credited with revolutionizing women’s basketball, Bueckers is writing another incredible chapter in her own story, one that could turn her into the household name of 2025.

Meet the 2024 McDonald’s All-Americans, starring Cooper Flagg in a loaded class | SBNation

Let’s meet this year’s talented class at the boys 2024 McDonald’s All-American Game.

Recovery, power restoration expected to take days in counties hit hard in Tuesday's storm | WV MetroNews

Gov. Jim Justice has placed four counties under a state of emergency as West Virginia faces its latest disaster recovery effort.

The West Virginia Mountaineers have held the Black Diamond Trophy for 928 days. #HailWV — The Black Diamond Trophy (@blkdmndtrophy) April 3, 2024

