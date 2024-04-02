Welcome to The Shotgun/Throwdown, your daily West Virginia sports roundup (that we didn’t already talk about in another article) with some sophomoric humor and daily distractions thrown in for good measure. And if there’s something we missed, be sure to talk about it in the comments.

FOOTBALL

WVU hopes to bolster defensive edge production under Victor Cabral | BlueGoldNews.com

New WVU outside linebackers coach Victor Cabral has plenty of experience with edge rushers and outside 'backers, so he has a good base from which to work in learning West Virginia's hybrid defense that is looking to bolster its productivity on the perimeter.

BASKETBALL

Making the case for each WVU Hoops player to stick with the Mountaineers | EerSports

WVU basketball has a new leader in head coach Darian DeVries, and with the offseason just beginning, it is a time of near-total uncertainty for the state of the roster.

Baker Confident Better Days Are Ahead For DeVries and Mountaineer Basketball | West Virginia University Athletics

West Virginia University director of athletics Wren Baker firmly believes better days are ahead for Mountaineer men's basketball with Darian DeVries leading the program. Baker sat down with Tony Caridi late last week to discuss his decision to make the Aplington, Iowa, native West Virginia's 23rd coach.

Darian DeVries Signs First Recruit at West Virginia | West Virginia University Athletics

As announced by West Virginia men's basketball coach Darian DeVries last Thursday at his introductory press conference, Tucker DeVries has signed a grant-in-aid to attend WVU and play basketball for the Mountaineers in 2024-25.

BASEBALL

Major Named Student-Athlete of the Week | West Virginia University Athletics

On the season, the Mill Hall, Pennsylvania native has a 3.64 ERA and 53 strikeouts, good enough for 28th in the nation and third in the Big 12.

NEWS

Tony Caridi Calls Zach Frazier 'Perfect Fit' for Steelers | WVSportsNow

Longtime WVU play-by-voice Tony Caridi spoke about Zach Frazier during an appearance on 93.7 The Fan in Pittsburgh.

Anthony Becht Explains Progression as Coach, High Standard | WVSportsNow

Anthony Becht now has one season under his belt, but winning in 2023 has led to increased expectations moving forward.



THE REPORT

Jevon Carter played 7 minutes off the bench for Chicago, scoring 3 points, in the Bulls’ 113-101 loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Monday

played 7 minutes off the bench for Chicago, scoring 3 points, in the Bulls’ 113-101 loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Monday Victor Scott has scored 3 runs in 18 plate appearances through 5 games as a major leaguer. The Cardinals are at the Padres tonight with first pitch set for 9:40PM Eastern.

WVU to bring Pride Practice Facility project back to campus | Times West Virginian

West Virginia University has identified the Med Fields located on the Health Sciences Campus as the best on-campus option for the Pride Practice Field and Facility being developed for the Mountaineer Marching Band.

Oklahoma State names Western Kentucky's Steve Lutz head coach | ESPN

Oklahoma State has hired Western Kentucky's Steve Lutz as its men's basketball coach, the school announced Monday.

Kim Mulkey’s awful game plan vs. Caitlin Clark is the reason LSU’s season is over | SBNation

Caitlin Clark kept torching LSU, and Kim Mulkey refused to adjust.

Eleven NBA Observations on the NCAA Tournament, Zach Edey, and Draft Sleepers | The Ringer

Purdue’s star center has cemented his draft stock, but a different big man is the tournament’s biggest riser. Plus, Alabama’s Jalen Brunson clone, an early look at the Final Four, and more.

Three Times Paul Heyman Changed the Face of Pro Wrestling | The Ringer

Ahead of Heyman’s induction into the WWE Hall of Fame, The Ringer took a look at three times he disrupted the world of sports entertainment

Punk on AEW issues: ‘It’s not a real business’, Tony Khan ‘not a boss’ | Cageside Seats

The Best in the World talked about everything except what happened in Brawl Out during his visit with Ariel Helwani.

The West Virginia Mountaineers have held the Black Diamond Trophy for 927 days. #HailWV — The Black Diamond Trophy (@blkdmndtrophy) April 2, 2024

Have any tips, suggestions or requests for what you want to see in The Shotgun/Throwdown? Don’t hesitate to leave a comment below or contact us on social media.

Follow us!

Twitter: @smokingmusket

Facebook:The Smoking Musket