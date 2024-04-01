Welcome to The Shotgun/Throwdown, your daily West Virginia sports roundup (that we didn’t already talk about in another article) with some sophomoric humor and daily distractions thrown in for good measure. And if there’s something we missed, be sure to talk about it in the comments.

FOOTBALL

Bray offers strong early impression, could help Mountaineers several ways | WV MetroNews

While early impressions, particularly through the non-contact portion of spring, can be tough to come by, wideout Jaden Bray has displayed traits to suggest he plans on being a key piece of the Mountaineers’ passing attack.

Beanie Bishop posts top 40-yard dash time at Big 12 Pro Day | WV MetroNews

Former WVU cornerback Beanie Bishop clocked in with the best 40-yard dash time on the first day of Big 12 Pro Day at the Ford Center at the Star in Frisco, Texas.



BASKETBALL

Baker: New coach ‘didn’t want just a job. He wanted this job’ | EerSports.com

There’s something somewhat unusual about West Virginia’s new men’s basketball coach. Darian DeVries has been a college coach for 23 seasons. He spent them at two schools.

Tucker DeVries prepares to shoulder challenges awaiting in Big 12 | WV MetroNews

In a span of one week, Tucker DeVries went from competing for Drake in a first-round NCAA Tournament matchup against Washington State to sitting inside his future home venue at the WVU Coliseum, where it was announced Thursday by his father and new West Virginia head coach Darian DeVries that his son would play his senior season for the Mountaineers.



BASEBALL

Mountaineers Announce Baseball Schedule Change | West Virginia University Athletics

The West Virginia University baseball game scheduled for Tuesday, April 2, has been cancelled. The Mountaineers will return to action on Friday to begin a three-game series on the road at Kansas with first pitch set for 7 p.m. ET.

Mountaineers Salvage Series Finale Against Oklahoma State | West Virginia University Athletics

After struggling at the plate in the first two games of the series, the West Virginia University baseball team broke out on Sunday in a 15-10 victory over Oklahoma State. The Mountaineers improve to 16-12 while the Cowboys fall to 18-10. Both teams are also now 5-4 in Big 12 play.

NEWS

‘I made the show, Dad!’: Inside Victor Scott II’s debut — and his family’s mad dash | The Athletic

When Scott II dug into a big-league batter's box for the first time, he heard a sharp whistle that let him know his father was in the crowd.

LB Kyzir White, DL Dante Stills to be healthy for offseason program | Yahoo Sports

The Cardinals will count on White and Stills in 2024 and they will start the offseason "full tilt" with the start of the offseason program.



THE REPORT

Erik Stevenson recorded 19 points, 7 rebounds, and 7 assists for the Texas Legends in their narrow 110-109 loss to the Maine Celtics in the G League.

recorded 19 points, 7 rebounds, and 7 assists for the Texas Legends in their narrow 110-109 loss to the Maine Celtics in the G League. Jermaine Haley contributed for 23 minutes for the Motor City Cruise in their 109-104 loss to Raptors 905 in the NBA G League.

contributed for 23 minutes for the Motor City Cruise in their 109-104 loss to Raptors 905 in the NBA G League. Kevin Jones finished with 13 points for Kyoto Hannaryz in their 81-66 loss to Saga Ballooners in Japan’s B1 League.

finished with 13 points for Kyoto Hannaryz in their 81-66 loss to Saga Ballooners in Japan’s B1 League. Taz Sherman led all scorers with 19 points for Kobrat in their tight 78-76 loss to Kouvot in Finland’s Korisliiga.

led all scorers with 19 points for Kobrat in their tight 78-76 loss to Kouvot in Finland’s Korisliiga. Pauly Paulicap went a perfect 6-of-6 from the field for Nutribullet Treviso in their 93-89 win over Pesaro, posting 17 points and 8 rebounds, while Nathan Adrian contributed 11 points and five rebounds for Vanoli Cremona in their 87-76 loss to Tortona in Italy’s LBA Serie A.

went a perfect 6-of-6 from the field for Nutribullet Treviso in their 93-89 win over Pesaro, posting 17 points and 8 rebounds, while Nathan Adrian contributed 11 points and five rebounds for Vanoli Cremona in their 87-76 loss to Tortona in Italy’s LBA Serie A. Sagaba Konate played 12 minutes, scoring 2 points for Egis Kormend in their 92-75 defeat to NKA Pecs in Hungary’s A League.

played 12 minutes, scoring 2 points for Egis Kormend in their 92-75 defeat to NKA Pecs in Hungary’s A League. Emmitt Matthews provided 28 minutes off the bench for the College Park Skyhawks, grabbing 9 rebounds in their 123-117 win over the Long Island Nets in the G League.

provided 28 minutes off the bench for the College Park Skyhawks, grabbing 9 rebounds in their 123-117 win over the Long Island Nets in the G League. Sean McNeil scored 12 points for Nevezis in their 88-79 loss to Rytas Vilnius in Lithuania’s Betsafe LKL.

scored 12 points for Nevezis in their 88-79 loss to Rytas Vilnius in Lithuania’s Betsafe LKL. Wesley Harris posted 13 points and 8 rebounds for Spišskí Rytieri in their 87-79 loss to MBK Handlová in Slovakia’s Extraliga.

Final Four teams, ranked by ability to win it all in men’s March Madness | SBNation

The Final Four is set in the 2024 men’s NCAA tournament with some incredible storylines building to a perfect crescendo. Let’s rank the teams in the men’s Final Four by who’s most likely to win it all.

The West Virginia Mountaineers have held the Black Diamond Trophy for 926 days. #HailWV — The Black Diamond Trophy (@blkdmndtrophy) April 1, 2024

