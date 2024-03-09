Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here but, for the uninitiated, we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, and don’t be a troll.



WHEN/WHERE

Date: Saturday, March 9, 2024

Tip-Off Time: 2:00 PM ET

Where: Fifth Third Arena, Cincinnati, Ohio



WATCH/LISTEN

Channel: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Announcers: Chuckie Kempf and Mark Adams

Radio: Mountaineer Sports Network from IMG (Radio Affiliates) | WVU Gameday App (Apple | Android) | SiriusXM Channel 385 or online at SiriusXM 975

Radio Announcers: Tony Caridi

Betting Odds: Cincinnati -11, 147 total points via DraftKings Sportsbook

THE ENEMY

Where are they from? Cincinnati, Ohio

Series History: West Virginia holds a 11-10 series advantage that began in 1941. Cincinnati was a member of the Big East from 2006-12. The two teams met 10 times during that span with WVU holding a 6-4 advantage. WVU has won the last five meetings in the series, including a 69-65 win on Jan. 31 in Morgantown this season

Record: 17-13 (6-11 Big 12); lost to Oklahoma, 74-71, in overtime on Tuesday

Record in 2022-23: 22-13 (11-7 AAC); lost to Utah Valley, 74-68, in NIT Quarterfinal

Head Coach: Wes Miller (3rd Season)



STARTING LINEUPS

Probable West Virginia Starters # Name Position Height Weight Class Stats # Name Position Height Weight Class Stats 3 Kerr Kriisa G 6-3 185 Sr 11.2 ppg, 4.9 apg 2 Kobe Johnson G 6-3 205 Jr. 6.0 ppg, 2.1 rpg 21 RaeQuan Battle G 6-5 195 5th 16.6 ppg, 4.1 rpg 11 Quinn Slazinski F 6-9 230 5th 12.4 ppg, 4.1 rpg 7 Jesse Edwards C 6-11 240 5th 15.3 ppg, 8.4 rpg

Probable Cincinnati Starters # Name Position Height Class Stats # Name Position Height Class Stats 41 Simas Lukosius F 6-8 Jr. 10.1 ppg, 3.1 rpg 55 Aziz Bandaogo C 7-0 Sr. 7.1 ppg, 7.6 rpg 0 Dak Skillings Jr. G 6-6 So. 12.0 ppg, 6.4 rpg 1 Day Day Thomas G 6-0 Jr. 10.3 ppg, 2.2 rpg 15 John Newman III G 6-5 Gr. 9.5 ppg, 5.0 rpg



PREGAME READING & UPDATES

