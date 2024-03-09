Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here but, for the uninitiated, we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, and don’t be a troll.
WHEN/WHERE
Date: Saturday, March 9, 2024
Tip-Off Time: 2:00 PM ET
Where: Fifth Third Arena, Cincinnati, Ohio
WATCH/LISTEN
Channel: Big 12 Now on ESPN+
Announcers: Chuckie Kempf and Mark Adams
Radio: Mountaineer Sports Network from IMG (Radio Affiliates) | WVU Gameday App (Apple | Android) | SiriusXM Channel 385 or online at SiriusXM 975
Radio Announcers: Tony Caridi
Betting Odds: Cincinnati -11, 147 total points via DraftKings Sportsbook
THE ENEMY
Where are they from? Cincinnati, Ohio
Series History: West Virginia holds a 11-10 series advantage that began in 1941. Cincinnati was a member of the Big East from 2006-12. The two teams met 10 times during that span with WVU holding a 6-4 advantage. WVU has won the last five meetings in the series, including a 69-65 win on Jan. 31 in Morgantown this season
Record: 17-13 (6-11 Big 12); lost to Oklahoma, 74-71, in overtime on Tuesday
Record in 2022-23: 22-13 (11-7 AAC); lost to Utah Valley, 74-68, in NIT Quarterfinal
Head Coach: Wes Miller (3rd Season)
STARTING LINEUPS
Probable West Virginia Starters
|#
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Class
|Stats
|#
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Class
|Stats
|3
|Kerr Kriisa
|G
|6-3
|185
|Sr
|11.2 ppg, 4.9 apg
|2
|Kobe Johnson
|G
|6-3
|205
|Jr.
|6.0 ppg, 2.1 rpg
|21
|RaeQuan Battle
|G
|6-5
|195
|5th
|16.6 ppg, 4.1 rpg
|11
|Quinn Slazinski
|F
|6-9
|230
|5th
|12.4 ppg, 4.1 rpg
|7
|Jesse Edwards
|C
|6-11
|240
|5th
|15.3 ppg, 8.4 rpg
Probable Cincinnati Starters
|#
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Class
|Stats
|#
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Class
|Stats
|41
|Simas Lukosius
|F
|6-8
|Jr.
|10.1 ppg, 3.1 rpg
|55
|Aziz Bandaogo
|C
|7-0
|Sr.
|7.1 ppg, 7.6 rpg
|0
|Dak Skillings Jr.
|G
|6-6
|So.
|12.0 ppg, 6.4 rpg
|1
|Day Day Thomas
|G
|6-0
|Jr.
|10.3 ppg, 2.2 rpg
|15
|John Newman III
|G
|6-5
|Gr.
|9.5 ppg, 5.0 rpg
PREGAME READING & UPDATES
