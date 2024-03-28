Welcome to The Shotgun/Throwdown, your daily West Virginia sports roundup (that we didn’t already talk about in another article) with some sophomoric humor and daily distractions thrown in for good measure. And if there’s something we missed, be sure to talk about it in the comments.

FOOTBALL

Passing Accuracy No. 1 Priority for QB Garrett Greene This Spring | West Virginia University Athletics

Improved passing accuracy is at the top of Neal Brown's list of what he wants to see from quarterback Garrett Greene next season.

Greene strives for improved accuracy through extra emphasis on fundamentals, mechanics | WV MetroNews

Considering Garrett Greene was battling to be West Virginia’s starting quarterback at this point last year, there is a strong consensus that he surpassed expectations and then some throughout a 2023 season. Greene, however, has his own thoughts — and they greatly differ from those that consider him at least somewhat of a surprise success story.

Gold-Blue Spring Football Game Tickets and Promotions Information Announced | West Virginia University Athletics

The Gold-Blue Spring Football Game is set for April 27th at Noon. Tickets to the game are free, but fans are required to claim a ticket. Headlining the Gold-Blue Spring Game will be an Almost Heaven Village Kickoff Concert featuring Morgantown native Huey Mack.



BASKETBALL

DeVries starts with $2.8 million salary over five-year deal | WV MetroNews

Darian DeVries will be introduced as the 23rd men’s basketball coach at West Virginia come 11AM. Four days later, DeVries begins working under the memorandum of understanding he agreed to Sunday, which outlines the specifics of a recently agreed upon five-year contract.



BASEBALL

JJ Wetherholt is expected to return to action next weekend when the Mountaineers take on Kansas in Lawrence, according to D1 Baseball’s Kendall Rogers.

INJURY NEWS: Some good news this morning. @WVUBaseball superstar infielder JJ Wetherholt, who has missed a lot of time because of an injury, is expected to return to action next weekend against Kansas. #WVU is coming off a big road series win over Oklahoma. #MLBDraft — Kendall Rogers (@KendallRogers) March 28, 2024



WVU ATHLETICS

WVU to Face No. 1 Oklahoma State, No. 75 Kansas State on the Road | West Virginia University Athletics

The West Virginia University tennis team (13-5, 2-5 Big 12) will hit the road for the second time this season in conference play to face No. 1 Oklahoma State this evening, and No. 75 Kansas State on Saturday, March 30.

NEWS

Victor Scott II Set to Make Major League Debut | West Virginia University Athletics

Former West Virginia outfielder Victor Scott II is set to make his major league debut this evening as the St. Louis Cardinals take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in LA as part of MLB's Opening Day. Scott will be the starting center fielder for the Cardinals in place of the injured Dylan Carlson. First pitch is set for 4:10PM Eastern.

THE REPORT

Deuce McBride tied his career best 29 points and dished out seven assists in the Knicks’ 145-101 beatdown of the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday. McBride is averaging 21.6 points per since being inserted into the starting lineup at the two last Monday against Golden State.

tied his career best 29 points and dished out seven assists in the Knicks’ 145-101 beatdown of the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday. McBride is averaging 21.6 points per since being inserted into the starting lineup at the two last Monday against Golden State. Jevon Carter played five minutes in the Chicago Bulls’ 125-99 win over the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday, but did not record an official stat.

played five minutes in the Chicago Bulls’ 125-99 win over the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday, but did not record an official stat. Taz Sherman scored 11 points, 8 assists, and 6 rebounds in Kobrat’s 85-83 loss to Bisons Loimaa in Finland’s Korisliiga.

Rhett Rodriguez entering the family business | Footballscoop

Rhett Rodriguez, former West Virginia University commit, will be joining his dad’s staff as an analyst at Jacksonville State.

NFL Draft: Jayden Daniels’ weird elbow is freaking everyone out | SBNation

The biggest question ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft was how the quarterbacks would slot in after Caleb Williams. Was is the correct tense here, because now all anyone can talk about is what the hell is up with Jayden Daniels’ elbow, which looks like a design from a rejected action figure.

MLB is starting to realize the consequences of embracing sports gambling | SBNation

Baseball isn’t the only sport that has a mess on its hands but it is once again the sport with the highest-profile athlete in the midst of it.

The West Virginia Mountaineers have held the Black Diamond Trophy for 922 days. #HailWV — The Black Diamond Trophy (@blkdmndtrophy) March 28, 2024

