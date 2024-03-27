Welcome to The Shotgun/Throwdown, your daily West Virginia sports roundup (that we didn’t already talk about in another article) with some sophomoric humor and daily distractions thrown in for good measure. And if there’s something we missed, be sure to talk about it in the comments.



THE (ATTEMPTED) CAREER REHAB TOUR CONTINUES... One week after telling Bob Pompeani of Pittsburgh’s KDKA that he wants to make a return to coaching, Bob Huggins appeared on The Jerry Eaves radio show on Sports Talk 790AM WDRB in Louisville this morning and attempted to insert himself in the conversation for the Cardinals’ vacant head coaching job, despite not having any conversations with anyone involved with the search. Huggins told Eaves he’d be a perfect fit for the job and could rebuild the program, citing his rebuilds at his three previous jobs and adding that while he hasn’t followed the decline of Louisville basketball over the last seven years closely, he already has a plan to fix the program.

Bob Huggins says he could turn Louisville basketball around because he has done it at Cincinnati and West Virginia. First thing he would do is talk to players. “It’s not rocket science. It’s hard work.” — rickbozich (@rickbozich) March 27, 2024

Huggins went on to tell Eaves that he completed a rehab program and hasn’t had any alcohol in more than 300 days — despite being arrested for DUI 285 days ago.



CUE COUNTRY ROADS... After an hour-plus rain delay, the Mountaineer baseball team (15-10) came away with a 6-2 win over the Akron Zips (5-18) in a mid-week matchup last night in Morgantown.

The Zips opened up a 2-0 lead in the top half of the third with a two-run shot by Fisher Pyatt, but WVU responded in the bottom of the inning to take a 4-2 lead. The Mountaineers added some cushion with two runs in the eighth on an RBI double from Kyle West and a sacrifice fly from Grant Hussey.

Freshman Aaron Jamison, a Morgantown native, was a key piece to the Mountaineers’ success once again — bringing in one run off of a triple and two stolen bases, including this straight steal of home.

STRAIGHT STEAL OF HOME!!



Jamison showing off his speed all around the bases!#HailWV | @AaronJamison04 pic.twitter.com/GESbrhGFSh — WVU Baseball (@WVUBaseball) March 27, 2024

Gavin Van Kempen picked up his fifth win of the season to move to 5-1. The Mountaineers are at home this weekend for a series with the Oklahoma State Cowboys, with the first pitch in game one set for 6:30 PM Eastern on Friday.



MOUNTAINEER PROS... Kevin Jones had six points and nine rebounds this morning in Kyoto Hannaryz’ 90-83 loss to the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins in the Japanese B1 League... Tarik Phillip turned in 11 points and eight assists for the London Lions in their 99-86 loss to Paris in the first game of a best-of-three series in the EuroCup semifinal yesterday. The Lions will look to stay alive in the series on Friday, with tipoff set for 11:30AM Eastern.. Emmitt Matthews played five minutes off the bench for the College Park Skyhawks in their 127-112 loss to the Maine Celtics in the NBA G League on Tuesday, only recording one block.



MUSKET MIXTAPE... Mountaineer golfer Max Green shot five-under to finish tied for fourth place in The Hootie at Bulls Bay Intercollegiate... JJ Quinerly is a Region 3 finalist for the WBCA All-America Team, which will be announced next Thursday... SB Nation’s latest NFL mock draft has Zach Frazier going to the Los Angeles Chargers with the 37th pick... the Baltimore Orioles have assigned John Means to the Norfolk Tides in Triple-A to rehab his surgically repaired left elbow...



YOU’LL NEVER GET THIS...

The West Virginia Mountaineers have held the Black Diamond Trophy for 921 days. #HailWV — The Black Diamond Trophy (@blkdmndtrophy) March 27, 2024

Have any tips, suggestions or requests for what you want to see in The Shotgun/Throwdown? Don’t hesitate to leave a comment below or contact us on social media.

Follow us!

Twitter: @smokingmusket

Facebook:The Smoking Musket