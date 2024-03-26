Victor Scott called up by the St. Louis Cardinals, will start on Opening Day

Days after being reassigned, former West Virginia baseball standout Victor Scott II has been called back up by the St. Louis Cardinals and will start at centerfield on Opening Day, according to Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Victor Scott II will join team, start in centerfield on opening day. #stlcards — Derrick Goold (@dgoold) March 26, 2024

Scott, the Cardinals’ fourth-best prospect, was reassigned to minor league camp on Saturday after an impressive spring training as the Cardinals trimmed their roster ahead of Thursday’s matchup with the Los Angeles Dodgers in LA. Victor has played in 13 games this spring, batting .316 and scoring 10 runs in 38 plate appearances.

Scott will join the lineup in place of Dylan Carlson, who injured his shoulder during an outfield collision with Jordan Walker on Monday. The Cardinals will wrap up spring training this afternoon when they take on the Chicago Cubs at 3:05 Eastern. Victor is not in today’s starting lineup, but could play behind Michael Siani in centerfield, according to MLB.com’s John Denton.