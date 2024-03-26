Welcome to The Shotgun/Throwdown, your daily West Virginia sports roundup (that we didn’t already talk about in another article) with some sophomoric humor and daily distractions thrown in for good measure. And if there’s something we missed, be sure to talk about it in the comments.



HOSED... The WVU women’s basketball team lost to Caitlin Clark and the No. 1 seeded Iowa Hawkeyes on Monday night in Iowa City, 64-54, ending the Mountaineers’ run in the NCAA Tournament — but not without a little bit of help from the officials, intentional or not.

The Mountaineers found themselves on the losing side of a ridiculous free throw differential, only going to the line five times throughout the entire game compared to the Hawkeyes’ 30 trips to the charity stripe. West Virginia did play a more physical game compared to Iowa, but the officials were real quick to blow the whistle on the Mountaineers and the Internet took notice.

I feel like West Virginia women’s team getting did bad by these refs. — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) March 26, 2024

Iowa got two free throws for this lmaoo West Virginia player put in an arm bar pic.twitter.com/A9b5jEKY5b — John (@iam_johnw) March 26, 2024

This is absurd. Absolutely infuriating. I feel for the West Virginia team. They’ve played a better game than Iowa and they’re not going to get rewarded at all. Hope these refs don’t advance. — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) March 26, 2024

Tirzah Moore tied the game at 50 with 3:40 left in the game before the most egregious whistle on Kyah Watson (video below) swung momentum back to the Hawkeyes, leading to a 12-2 Iowa run to end the game.



WHAT’S ON TAP?... The WVU baseball team (14-10) is back at Wagener Field this evening to host the Akron Zips (5-17) after taking this past weekends series win over No. 17 Oklahoma in Norman. First pitch this evening is set for 6:30PM Eastern, with the game broadcast exclusively on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. Gavin Van Kempen will get the start for the Mountaineers, and will look to improve his 4-1 record.



MOUNTAINEER PROS... New Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald officially named Geno Smith the starter, noting that he doesn’t anticipate a QB competition between Geno and the newly signed Sam Howell... Deuce McBride appears to have locked up his spot in the starting rotation for the Knicks and has become a key piece of the team. McBride played 43 minutes last night, and recorded 13 points, five rebounds and four assists in New York’s 124-99 win over the Detroit Pistons... Jevon Carter saw action for Chicago after sitting out the last two games, scoring eight points in 16 minutes... Alek Manoah threw 23 pitches in a live batting practice for the Blue Jays on Friday. Manoah struck out three batters and topped out his pitches at 96 mph. Alek will likely still miss the beginning of the season, but appears to be on the right track for his return from a shoulder injury.



MUSKET MIXTAPE... Spring football practice started on Monday, the first of 14 practices before the Gold-Blue Spring Game on April 27th... the West Virginia golf team is currently sitting in fourth place at The Hootie at Bulls Bay Intercollegiate in South Carolina with the third and final round already underway... NFL owners voted to change kickoffs to mirror the XFL model this morning in an effort to reduce injuries and ensure kickoff returns are a part of the game.



YOU’LL NEVER GET THIS...

The West Virginia Mountaineers have held the Black Diamond Trophy for 920 days. #HailWV — The Black Diamond Trophy (@blkdmndtrophy) March 26, 2024

