OUR LONG NATIONAL NIGHTMARE IS OVER... WVU officially named Darian DeVries as the head coach of the Mountaineer basketball program on Sunday, signing the former Drake coach to a five year contract. DeVries led the Bulldogs to six 20-plus win seasons in as many years as the head coach at Drake, including three NCAA tournament appearances in the last four years.

A proven winner. A proud, tradition-rich program.



A match made in Almost Heaven @Coach_DeVries | #HailWV pic.twitter.com/SZfQK1N07v — WVU Men's Basketball (@WVUhoops) March 25, 2024



WHAT’S ON TAP?... The WVU women’s basketball team takes on Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes with a trip to the Sweet Sixteen on the line. The game will be broadcast on ESPN with tipoff scheduled for 8PM Eastern. The Mountaineers are 16 point underdogs with the total set at 163.5 points, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.



MOUNTAINEER PROS... Deuce McBride played all 48 minutes and scored 26 points in the New York Knicks’ 105-93 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday. Over the Knicks’ last 11 games, Deuce is averaging 12.7 points per game...

Deuce McBride plays all 48 minutes as the Knicks top Brooklyn!



26 PTS | 6 3PM | 9-16 FGM pic.twitter.com/RIkm9LGtFo — NBA (@NBA) March 23, 2024

Jevon Carter did not play (coach’s decision) in the Bulls’ 124-113 loss to Joe Mazzulla’s Celtics... Erik Stevenson finished with 7 points in the Texas Legends’ 99-90 win over the Ontario Clippers in the NBA G League... Kevin Jones recorded a double-double with 12 points, 11 rebounds in Kyoto Hannaryz’ 70-53 loss to SeaHorses Mikawa in Japan’s B1 League on Sunday... Sagaba Konate turned in 10 points with four rebounds in Egis Körmend’s 91-46 loss to Falco Szombathely in the Hungary A League... Nathan Adrian scored nine points in Vanoli Cremona’s 92-90 win over Reyer Venezia, and Pauly Paulicap finished with 10 points, 13 rebounds in Nutribullet Treviso’s 84-83 win over Tesi Pistoia in Italy’s LBA Serie A... Taz Sherman scored 17 points in Kobrat’s 83-74 win over KTP-Basket in Finland’s Korisliiga...



MUSKET MIXTAPE... The WVU baseball team swept Saturday’s double-header against the Oklahoma Sooners to win the series... Mountaineer golfer Max Green (-5) leads the field after the first round of The Hootie at Bulls Bay Intercollegiate in South Carolina... the West Virginia gymnastics team finished in fifth place in the Big 12 Gymnastics Championship... Shohei Ohtani has found himself at the center of an investigation into his interpreter’s sports gambling activity...



The West Virginia Mountaineers have held the Black Diamond Trophy for 919 days. #HailWV — The Black Diamond Trophy (@blkdmndtrophy) March 25, 2024

