COACH SPEAK... Neal Brown met with the media yesterday for his first press conference ahead of the beginning of spring practice, which starts on Monday. Brown provided updates on some injured Mountaineers and acknowledged his team still has to figure out a way to “get over the hump” this season.



The West Virginia women’s basketball team will meet Princeton tomorrow at 5:30PM Eastern in the first round of the NCAA Women’s Championship. The Mountaineers are currently 2.5 point favorites, with the total set at 125 points, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Three members of the WVU wrestling team advanced to day two of the NCAA Championships. Day two opens with the championship quarterfinals — which will see Ty Watters meet Virginia Tech’s 2023 All-American Caleb Henson. Jordan Titus and Peyton Hall will wrestle in the consolation bracket. Coverage of day two begins at 12PM on ESPNU, with the semifinals coming tonight at 8PM on ESPN.

The Mountaineer baseball team heads to Oklahoma to take on the first-place Sooners in Norman. Tonight’s game will be broadcast nationally on FS1, with first pitch set for 8PM Eastern. Saturday (5PM Eastern) and Sunday’s (1PM Eastern) games will be broadcast exclusively on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.



MOUNTAINEER PROS... Deuce McBride scored 11 points in his second consecutive start for the New York Knicks in their 113-100 loss to the defending NBA champion Denver Nuggets last night... Jevon Carter did not play (coach’s decision) in the Bulls’ 127-117 loss to the Houston Rockets...



MUSKET MIXTAPE... Neal Brown announced the signings of redshirt junior safety Jaheem Joseph and senior cornerback Garnett Hollis Jr, both of whom are transferring in from Northwestern... John Calipari is public enemy #1 in Lexington this morning... Kansas escaped Samford thanks to what will probably be the worst call of this tournament... We got two trailers for season two of House of the Dragon. The Dance of Dragons is coming...



The West Virginia Mountaineers have held the Black Diamond Trophy for 916 days. #HailWV — The Black Diamond Trophy (@blkdmndtrophy) March 22, 2024

