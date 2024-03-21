Welcome to The Shotgun/Throwdown, your daily West Virginia sports roundup (that we didn’t already talk about in another article) with some sophomoric humor and daily distractions thrown in for good measure. And if there’s something we missed, be sure to talk about it in the comments.



SERIES CLINCHED... The Mountaineer baseball team (12-9) clinched the season series with Marshall (6-14) yesterday, dominating the Thundering Herd, 15-0, at Wagener Field in Morgantown. The game was more-or-less over by the end of the third inning, as the Mountaineers scored five runs in the first inning and six more in the third.

Hedgesville’s Kyle West blasted a three-run homer and led the team with five RBIs, while second basemen Reed Chumley belted two home runs in four at-bats. Morgantown grad Aaron Jamison and Sam White each added a home run of their own.

Gavin Van Kempen picked up the win for the Mountaineers, moving to a 4-1 record for the season.



MAYO!... WVU athletic director Wren Baker is a man of his word.

Before the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, Wren agreed to take a mayonnaise bath of his own if West Virginia fans got Country Roads Trust to a goal of 1,500 members — a number he threw out and didn’t think would be reached. It was met rather easily.

Duke’s Mayo joined in on the fun, partnering with Country Roads Trust and WVU after the Mountaineers’ win in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl to raise money for WVU Medicine Children’s — for every $500 a jar of Duke’s mayonnaise was added to the coolers in yesterday’s mayo dump.

They raised $855,000.



MUSKET MIXTAPE... Nine Mountaineers will participate in the 2024 Big 12 Pro Day... JJ Quinerly was named as an Honorable Mention to the Associated Press’ All-American list... The West Virginia Tax Department slapped a $3.5 million lien on The Greenbrier...



YOU’LL NEVER GET THIS...

The West Virginia Mountaineers have held the Black Diamond Trophy for 915 days. #HailWV — The Black Diamond Trophy (@blkdmndtrophy) March 21, 2024

Have any tips, suggestions or requests for what you want to see in The Shotgun/Throwdown? Don’t hesitate to leave a comment below or contact us on social media.

