YOU ARE MARSHALL...The WVU baseball team will look to bounce back after Sunday’s 26-11 series loss to Ohio State this afternoon when they return to Wagener Field to take on Marshall. The Mountaineers beat the Thundering Herd, 11-2, last Tuesday in Charleston.

First pitch is scheduled for 3:30PM, and will be streamed on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. West Virginia is the favorite to win (-330) according to DraftKings Sportsbook.



MOUNTAINEER PROS... Alek Manoah threw a side bullpen session in the Toronto Blue Jays camp on Tuesday, marking his first time throwing off a mound since he reported soreness in his shoulder earlier this month. Manoah will begin the season on the IL with no timetable to return... Deniz Kilicli scored 10 points in Pinar Karsiyaka’s 114-95 win over Hapoel Jerusalem in the Basketball Champions League on Tuesday... Kevin Jones scored 14 points in Kyoto Hannaryz’s 75-60 loss to the Hiroshima Dragonflies this morning in the Japan B1 League. Jones leads Kyoto with 15.7 points per game this season...



MUSKET MIXTAPE... The Big 12 announced that West Virginia’s game against Cincinnati this coming season will be played at Nippert Stadium on Saturday, November 9th... Mountaineer golfer Jackson Davenport finished one shot off the tournament win at the Bobby Nichols Intercollegiate in Tennessee... Mary Tucker secured her spot on the United States Olympic smallbore rifle team ahead of the 2024 Olympics in Paris this Summer...



YOU’LL NEVER GET THIS...

The West Virginia Mountaineers have held the Black Diamond Trophy for 914 days. #HailWV — The Black Diamond Trophy (@blkdmndtrophy) March 20, 2024

