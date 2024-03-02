Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here but, for the uninitiated, we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, and don’t be a troll.



WHEN/WHERE

Date: Saturday, March 2, 2024

Tip-Off Time: 6:00 PM ET

Where: WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, West Virginia

WATCH/LISTEN

Channel: ESPN2

Announcers: Brian Custer and King McClure

Online Streaming: ESPN with a valid subscription

Radio: Mountaineer Sports Network from IMG (Radio Affiliates) | WVU Gameday App (Apple | Android) | SiriusXM Channel 84 or online at SiriusXM 84

Radio Announcers: Tony Caridi

Betting Odds: Texas Tech -3, 152.5 total points via DraftKings Sportsbook

THE ENEMY

Where are they from? Lubbock, Texas

Series History: This will be the 28th meeting between West Virginia and Texas Tech with WVU leading 18-9. Last year, WVU won in Lubbock, Texas Tech won in Morgantown and WVU won in the Big 12 Championship. The Mountaineers have won 15 of the last 23 meetings in the series.

Record: 19-8 (8-7 Big 12); lost to Texas, 81-69, on Tuesday

Record in 2022-23: 16-16 (5-13 Big 12)

Head Coach: Grant McCasland (1st Season)



PREGAME READING & UPDATES

JOIN THE CONVERSATION!

