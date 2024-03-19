Welcome to The Shotgun/Throwdown, your daily West Virginia sports roundup (that we didn’t already talk about in another article) with some sophomoric humor and daily distractions thrown in for good measure. And if there’s something we missed, be sure to talk about it in the comments.



WISHFUL THINKING... Pittsburgh CBS affiliate KDKA featured an interview with Bob Huggins on Monday night’s news broadcast and the former Mountaineer head coach very obviously wants to return to coaching. Huggins told reporter Bob Pompeani that he knows any opportunity he gets will be somewhere other than WVU, but believes he’d be able to return to the Mountaineer basketball program “if there’s a change in leadership.”



MOUNTAINEER PROS... Deuce McBride got the start at shooting guard in the Knicks 119-112 win over Golden State on Monday and turned in a career-best performance — 29 points on 9-of-13 shooting, including 6-of-9 from beyond the arc... Jevon Carter scored three points in 17 minutes off the bench in the Chicago Bulls 110-107 win over the Trailblazers... Erik Stevenson scored 17 points and recorded eight assists in the Texas Legends 122-102 win over the Motor City Cruise in the NBA G League... Zach Frazier has moved up draft boards and is now a top three interior offensive lineman according to most draft experts...



MUSKET MIXTAPE... Mark Kellogg made some waves with his comments to his team regarding their potential matchup with the Iowa Hawkeyes... Mountaineer golfer Oli Menard is currently sitting in third place after two rounds of the Bobby Nichols Intercollegiate in Tennessee, with the third and final round starting this morning... Tony, Brad and Hoppy share their thoughts on the coaching search and take a look at the Mountaineer women in the NCAA tournament on the latest 3 Guys Before The Game...



YOU’LL NEVER GET THIS...

The West Virginia Mountaineers have held the Black Diamond Trophy for 913 days. #HailWV — The Black Diamond Trophy (@blkdmndtrophy) March 19, 2024

