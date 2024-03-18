Welcome to The Shotgun/Throwdown, your daily West Virginia sports roundup (that we didn’t already talk about in another article) with some sophomoric humor and daily distractions thrown in for good measure. And if there’s something we missed, be sure to talk about it in the comments.



LET’S DANCE... The West Virginia women’s basketball team (24-7) are back in the NCAA tournament for a second consecutive year, landing as the 8-seed on the Albany 2 regional side of the bracket. The Mountaineers will face the ninth-seeded Ivy League champion Princeton Tigers (25-4) on Saturday at 5:30PM Eastern with a matchup against Caitlin Clark and the top-seeded Iowa Hawkeyes looming in the second round. Saturday’s game will be broadcast on ESPN2.



COACH WATCH 2024... Mark Byington and Darian DeVries, presumably Wren Baker’s top two candidates for the job, have both led their teams to the NCAA tournament. Sun Belt Conference champions James Madison (31-3, 15-3 Sun Belt) land as a 12-seed, and will face fifth-seeded Wisconsin in the first round of the South region. Meanwhile, the Missouri Valley Conference champion Drake Bulldogs (28-6, 16-4 MVC) picked up the 10-seed in the East region, and will matchup with another name that has been mentioned alongside DeVries and Byington when they take on Kyle Smith’s seventh-seed Washington State... According the Pete Thamel and Jeff Borzello, the Saint Louis Billikens are in talks with Indiana State head coach Josh Schertz. While no deal is official, you can probably cross Schertz off West Virginia’s list.



MOUNTAINEER PROS... Miles McBride will likely see his minutes decrease with Jalen Brunson back in the Knicks lineup. McBride played 12 minutes off the bench in Saturday’s 98-91 win over the Sacramento Kings, but only recorded one rebound... Jevon Carter played 19 minutes off the bench in the Bulls 127-98 win over the Washington Wizards...



MUSKET MIXTAPE... Former WVU quarterback JT Daniels has landed a graduate assistant position for the West Georgia Wolves in the Division II Gulf South Conference... The Mountaineer baseball team fell to 11-9 on the season on Sunday, dropping the series finale with Ohio State, 26-11, to lose the series... Mountaineer golfer Max Green shot 10-under to finish tied for second place at the Schenkel Invitational in Georgia this weekend... Johnny Dingle and Scooter Berry’s iconic photo has some company after the Orlando Magic’s Anthony Black and the Toronto Raptors’ Gradey Dick swapped jerseys after Orlando’s 111-96 win over the Raptors.



YOU’LL NEVER GET THIS...

The West Virginia Mountaineers have held the Black Diamond Trophy for 912 days. #HailWV — The Black Diamond Trophy (@blkdmndtrophy) March 18, 2024

