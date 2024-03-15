Welcome to The Shotgun/Throwdown, your daily West Virginia sports roundup (that we didn’t already talk about in another article) with some sophomoric humor and daily distractions thrown in for good measure. And if there’s something we missed, be sure to talk about it in the comments.



HUGGINS RESPONDS... Bob Huggins — or his wife/another family member — posted a statement on the Norma Mae Huggins Endowment Fund Facebook page in response to Ken Kendrick’s comments about the former Mountaineer head coach.



COACH WATCH 2024... Dusty May and FAU will take on North Texas tonight at 7PM on ESPNU in an American Athletic Conference quarterfinal... Niko Medved’s Colorado State Rams knocked No. 23 Nevada out of the Mountain West Conference tournament, 85-78, on Thursday. The Rams will play New Mexico at 12AM (Midnight) Eastern tonight on CBS Sports Network for a spot in Saturday’s MWC championship game... Shaheen Holloway’s Seton Hall lost to St. John’s, 91-72, in Thursday’s Big East quarterfinal



MOUNTAINEER PROS... Jevon Carter turned in 12 points, two assists in 17 minutes off the bench in the Bulls’ 126-111 loss to the LA Clippers on Thursday... Miles McBride also came off the bench to finish with six points in 22 minutes in the Knicks’ 105-93 win over the Portland Trailblazers... Alek Manoah’s shoulder is gradually improving, but his status for Opening Day is still in jeopardy...



MUSKET MIXTAPE... Jahiem White is the fourth-best freshman running back in the country since 2014, according to Pro Football Focus... Tony, Hoppy and Brad reviewed the 2023-24 season and took a look ahead at the future of WVU basketball on the newest episode of 3 Guys Before The Game... Someone pulled off the perfect heist — an entire shipment of Jaromir Jágr bobbleheads



STAY OUT OF GEORGIA THIS SUMMER... In an incredible display of lack of awareness, Margaritaville at Lake Lanier Islands is opening Georgia’s first “waterslide coaster” at it’s new water park this Summer. That sounds like great fun until you remember it’s Lake Lanier and there is no reason to ever go in or near that lake. Nothing good happens.

I know this is dark as hell, but I’m putting the over/under on the body count at 15 by Labor Day. For reference, the lake claimed at least eight in 2023, the most since the numbers hit double digits in 2011.

I know there’s a lot of WVU alumni living in the Atlanta area. Just find a different lake to go to this year. y’all.



YOU’LL NEVER GET THIS...

The West Virginia Mountaineers have held the Black Diamond Trophy for 909 days. #HailWV — The Black Diamond Trophy (@blkdmndtrophy) March 15, 2024

Have any tips, suggestions or requests for what you want to see in The Shotgun/Throwdown? Don’t hesitate to leave a comment below or contact us on social media.

Follow us!

Twitter: @smokingmusket

Facebook:The Smoking Musket