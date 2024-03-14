Welcome to The Shotgun/Throwdown, your daily West Virginia sports roundup (that we didn’t already talk about in another article) with some sophomoric humor and daily distractions thrown in for good measure. And if there’s something we missed, be sure to talk about it in the comments.



SOCCER SCHOOL... Former Mountaineer women’s soccer co-captain Maya McCutcheon signed a professional contract with the NC Courage in the National Women’s Soccer League on Wednesday, becoming the 36th professional in program history. The NWSL season starts on Saturday with the Courage taking on the Houston Dash in Cary, NC. Kick-off is set for 7PM Eastern, and can be watched for free on NWSL+



THE RICH GET RICHER... The Big 12 and ACC voted alongside the SEC and Big 10 to approve an unequal revenue model for the expanded College Football Playoff. With the new revenue split, the SEC and Big 10 will each receive 29% of the revenue, while the ACC will receive 17% and the Big 12 gets 15%. The Group of 5 schools and Notre Dame will share the rest. According to Yahoo Sports, no school’s CFP payout will decrease, but the SEC and Big 10 schools can expect to at least triple their payout.

ACC & Big 12 presidents voted Wednesday to authorize their commissioners to adopt the new CFP framework, sources tell @YahooSports.



Big step in CFP commissioners finalizing a deal on new rev model/playoff format concepts in meetings the next few days.https://t.co/CCsZHmfwRY — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) March 13, 2024



COACH WATCH 2024... Wren Baker officially started his national search for a new Mountaineer men’s basketball coach on Wednesday, noting that ties to West Virginia aren’t necessary for the new coach, but they will have to understand West Virginia and its people... Niko Medved’s Colorado State Rams advanced in the Mountain West Conference tournament with a 72-62 win over San Jose State. The Rams will play Nevada in a quarterfinal matchup at 9PM Eastern on CBS Sports Network.



MOUNTAINEER PROS... Jevon Carter was DNP - Coach’s Decision in the Chicago Bulls 132-129 overtime win over the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday...



MUSKET MIXTAPE... The Mountaineer wrestling team is sending half of its starting lineup to the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships for the second consecutive year... The US House of Representatives overwhelmingly voted on a bill that could lead to the banning of TikTok... Mercedes Moné (FKA Sasha Banks) debuted in AEW last night. Wrestling has never been more back...



YOU’LL NEVER GET THIS...

The West Virginia Mountaineers have held the Black Diamond Trophy for 908 days. #HailWV — The Black Diamond Trophy (@blkdmndtrophy) March 14, 2024

