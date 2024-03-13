Bob Huggins’ future with WVU sports is “totally at an end”

I’ve followed the comments section across social media, and am very aware of how this is going to be received by a sizeable portion of the West Virginia fanbase.

Bob Huggins will not — or should not — be returning as head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers — ever, according to managing general partner of the Arizona Diamondbacks, co-founder of Country Roads Trust, and WVU mega donor Ken Kendrick.

Kendrick joined Hoppy Kercheval this morning on MetroNews following Wren Baker’s press release announcing the beginning of a national search for a new men’s basketball coach, and didn’t pull any punches when asked if Huggins should be considered in that search.

“I’m going to be, as I’m known to be, pretty candid on that. I think WVU and their handling of the Bob Huggins debacle probably were too lenient with him. Had he worked for me, he would have not had a job after he engaged in the two series of homophobic remarks back in the Spring, and then was retained under very difficult circumstances. And then lost his job as the result of a drunken stupor, I will call it.”

Kendrick went on to say Huggins has “no place in the lives of men who deserve quality leadership” adding that he’d be one that would “wonder about the mental capacity of any leader of any university that would consider hiring [Huggins] for a coaching position. That would be more than a hard no. Instead of being in the Hall of Fame, he should be in the Hall of Shame.”

West Virginia just announced a “generous gift” from Kendrick just last week that will allow the Mountaineer baseball team to build an indoor facility, resulting in Mon County Ballpark being renamed to the Kendrick Family Ballpark at the Monongalia County Baseball Complex.