Welcome to The Shotgun/Throwdown, your daily West Virginia sports roundup (that we didn’t already talk about in another article) with some sophomoric humor and daily distractions thrown in for good measure. And if there’s something we missed, be sure to talk about it in the comments.



THE SEARCH HAS BEGUN… It’s official. Josh Eilert is no longer the INTERIM (in 98pt font) men’s basketball coach. Wren Baker announced this morning that West Virginia has begun a national search for a new men’s basketball coach.

“Upon our return to Morgantown from the Big 12 Men’s Basketball Championship, I met with Coach Eilert, the coaching staff and the team to let them know we are moving forward with our search plans. All of Mountaineer Nation owes a debt of gratitude to Coach Eilert for his leadership during a challenging season, as he and his staff faced all obstacles with class and professionalism.

Remember:

the job has been officially open for an hour and i'm already exhausted at people not understanding that basketball coaches do not leave jobs during the season and this won't be filled in a week — The Smoking Musket (@smokingmusket) March 13, 2024



YOU ARE MARSHALL... After falling behind 2-0 early in the first inning, the Mountaineer bats heated up in the third inning. Houston Christian University transfer Reed Chumley went 4-for-4 with a homerun and 4 RBIs as the Mountaineers cruised to an 11-2 win in Charleston.



COACH WATCH 2024... Pat Kelsey has College of Charleston back in the NCAA Tournament for a second straight year, as the Cougars won the Colonial Athletic Association championship in a 82-79 overtime thriller against Stony Brook.



MOUNTAINEER PROS... Deuce McBride played 23 minutes off the bench in the New York Knicks’ 106-79 win over the Philadelphia 76ers. McBride finished with 13 points on 5-of-8 shooting (3-of-5 3PT)... Erik Stevenson finished with 17 points, 5 assists in the Texas Legends’ 127-116 loss to Rip City Remix in the NBA G League on Tuesday. Stevenson is averaging 10 points per game since being traded to the Legends from the Austin Spurs last Monday.



MUSKET MIXTAPE... Mountaineer wrestler Jordan Titus will make his return to the NCAA Wrestling Championships after collecting one of the final at-large berths in the 2024 field... John Gruden is a Seamen advisor... Derrick Henry signed with the Ravens, and it doesn’t seem fair to be able to put him with Lamar Jackson like that... Aaron Rodgers is on Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s shortlist for his running mate in the 2024 General Election. The New York Times has reported that Kennedy has been speaking with Rodgers “pretty continuously” for the past month. What a time to be alive.



YOU’LL NEVER GET THIS...

The West Virginia Mountaineers have held the Black Diamond Trophy for 907 days. #HailWV — The Black Diamond Trophy (@blkdmndtrophy) March 13, 2024

Have any tips, suggestions or requests for what you want to see in The Shotgun/Throwdown? Don’t hesitate to leave a comment below or contact us on social media.

Follow us!

Twitter: @smokingmusket

Facebook:The Smoking Musket