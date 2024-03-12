 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mountaineer Basketball: West Virginia meets Cincinnati again this afternoon in Big 12 Conference tournament

The Mountaineers look to avenge Saturday’s embarrassing loss to the Bearcats in Cincinnati to stay alive in the Big 12 Conference tournament. Jump in the comments or the Discord to join the conversation.

By Michael Miller
WHEN/WHERE

Date: Tuesday, March 13, 2024

Tip-Off Time: 3:00 PM ET

Where: T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, Missouri

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: MAR 10 Big 12 Tournament - Iowa State at Kansas Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images


WATCH/LISTEN

Channel: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Announcers: Rich Hollenberg and Fran Fraschilla

Radio: Mountaineer Sports Network from IMG (Radio Affiliates) | WVU Gameday App (Apple | Android) | SiriusXM Channel 199 or online at SiriusXM 953

Radio Announcers: Tony Caridi

Betting Odds: Cincinnati -10, 144 total points via DraftKings Sportsbook

THE ENEMY

Where are they from? Cincinnati, Ohio

Series History: Each team has won 11 games in the series that began in 1941. Cincinnati was a member of the Big East from 2006-12. The two teams met 10 times during that span with WVU holding a 6-4 advantage. The two teams just met on Saturday in Cincinnati with the Bearcats coming away with a 92-56 victory

Record: 18-13 (7-11 Big 12)

Record in 2022-23: 22-13 (11-7 AAC); lost to Utah Valley, 74-68, in NIT Quarterfinal

Head Coach: Wes Miller (3rd Season)

Syndication: The Enquirer Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK


STARTING LINEUPS

Probable West Virginia Starters

# Name Position Height Weight Class Stats
# Name Position Height Weight Class Stats
3 Kerr Kriisa G 6-3 185 Sr 11.0 ppg, 4.6 apg
2 Kobe Johnson G 6-3 205 Jr. 6.0 ppg, 2.1 rpg
21 RaeQuan Battle G 6-5 195 5th 16.2 ppg, 4.1 rpg
11 Quinn Slazinski F 6-9 230 5th 12.2 ppg, 4.0 rpg
7 Jesse Edwards C 6-11 240 5th 15.0 ppg, 8.2 rpg

Probable Cincinnati Starters

# Name Position Height Class Stats
# Name Position Height Class Stats
41 Simas Lukosius F 6-8 Jr. 10.2 ppg, 3.1 rpg
55 Aziz Bandaogo C 7-0 Sr. 7.2 ppg, 7.6 rpg
0 Dan Skillings Jr. G 6-6 So. 12.1 ppg, 6.4 rpg
1 Day Day Thomas G 6-0 Jr. 10.2 ppg, 2.4 rpg
15 John Newman III G 6-5 Gr. 9.7 ppg, 5.1 rpg


PREGAME READING & UPDATES

JOIN THE CONVERSATION!

Find a warm, comfortable spot, grab a favorite beverage or threeve, and join in on the running commentary, random observations, silly images, gifs, snark, wit, bitches, complaints, moans, groans, cheers, celebration and jubilation in the comments section below.

And, as always...

Let’s Go (New)

