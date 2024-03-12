Welcome to The Shotgun/Throwdown, your daily West Virginia sports roundup (that we didn’t already talk about in another article) with some sophomoric humor and daily distractions thrown in for good measure. And if there’s something we missed, be sure to talk about it in the comments.



YOU ARE MARSHALL… the Mountaineer baseball team (9-7) will be in Charleston this evening to take on Marshall (6-9) at GoMart Park. First pitch is set for 6PM and the game will be broadcast on ESPN+. Neither team has announced a starter.



BEST VIRGINIA BACK IN TBT... The Basketball Tournament announced yesterday that Best Virginia are officially in the field for TBT 2024. General Manager Chase Harler and head coach James Long talked about rosters, playing style, what went wrong last year, and more on a recent episode of The Final Fourcast.



MAYONNAISE!.. Amy Bush, WVU Medicine Children’s chief administrative officer is joining Wren Baker in the Mayo Dump for WVU Kids. For every $500 donated, Duke’s Mayonnaise is adding another jar of mayo to the coolers to be dumped on Wren and Amy. Over $2,500 has already been donated with seven days remaining. For context, Neal Brown had 4.5 gallons of mayonnaise dumped on his head after West Virginia’s win in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.

COACH WATCH 2024... James Madison is going to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2013 after Mark Byington’s Dukes cruised to a 91-71 win over the Arkansas State Red Wolves to win the Sun Belt Conference championship… Pat Kelsey has the College of Charleston on the verge of another tournament berth. The Cougars closed out on a 13-1 run to get past Towson in the CAA semifinal on Monday, and will take on Stony Brook this evening at 7PM on CBS Sports Network for a shot at a second consecutive CAA conference title.



MOUNTAINEER PROS... Jevon Carter came off the bench for the Chicago Bulls, playing 13 minutes and scoring three points in their 127-92 loss to the Dallas Mavericks… Alek Manoah is dealing with a shoulder issue that may cost him the fifth starter job for the Blue Jays…



MUSKET MIXTAPE... the Mountaineer swimming and diving teams are competing in the 2024 NCAA Zone A Diving Championships in New Jersey... the Atlanta Falcons signed Kirk Cousins to one of the largest contracts in NFL history at $45m per year... Utah State fired their women’s basketball coach immediately before her post-game press conference... the WWE is rotten all the way down…



The West Virginia Mountaineers have held the Black Diamond Trophy for 906 days. #HailWV — The Black Diamond Trophy (@blkdmndtrophy) March 12, 2024

