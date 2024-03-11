Welcome (back) to The Shotgun/Throwdown, your daily West Virginia sports roundup (that we didn’t already talk about in another article) with some sophomoric humor and daily distractions thrown in for good measure. And if there’s something we missed, be sure to talk about it in the comments.



THE CHAMP IS HERE... West Virginia freshman Ty Watters is the 149-pound Big 12 champion, scoring the win over Oklahoma State’s Jordan Williams via forfeit due to an injury. Watters is the fourth Mountaineer to win a Big 12 championship since joining the conference in 2012... Jett Strickenberger claimed third-place in the 125-pound class, picking up the win over Iowa State’s Kysen Terukina in his first Big 12 Championship appearance.

CHAMPION



149 | Fr., No. 3 seed Ty Watters (WVU) scores the win over No. 4 seed Jordan Williams (Oklahoma St) by injury default after leading 7-0 at the 3:45 mark of the match.



Watters becomes the fourth Big 12 Champion in WVU history.



#HailWV pic.twitter.com/BNV7pu7tvP — WVU Wrestling (@WVUWrestling) March 11, 2024



NICE COACH YOU GOT THERE, WOULD BE A SHAME IF WE STOLE HIM... Darian DeVries led the Drake Bulldogs to their third NCAA tournament appearance in four seasons in an 84-80 thriller against Josh Schertz’ Indiana State Sycamores... Mark Byington’s JMU Dukes punched their ticket to this evening’s Sun Belt Conference championship game with a 73-68 win over Texas State. The Dukes will take on Arkansas State for the conference title, after the Red Wolves upset Dustin Kerns’ Appalachian State Mountaineers, 67-65, on Sunday. The game will tip at 7PM on ESPN and ESPN+...



MOUNTAINEER PROS... Despite averaging 13.7 points per game in March, Miles McBride finished 0-5 from the field in the Knicks’ 79-73 loss to Philadelphia on Sunday... the San Francisco 49ers signed right tackle Colton McKivitz to a one-year, 65% guaranteed extension for $7 million... Kedrian Johnson finished with 23 points and five steals in the Bristol Flyers 108-71 win over the Leicester Riders in the British Basketball League



MUSKET MIXTAPE... The WVU tennis team lost to No. 20 Oklahoma, 6-1, on Sunday in Norman... Jose Perez quit on Arizona State before the Sun Devils’ season finale against UCLA on Saturday. Bullet dodged, but did it really even matter?... chaos broke out at the end of the South Carolina-LSU women’s SEC championship game as the benches emptied after Kamilla Cardoso shoved Flau’jae Johnson, resulting in multiple ejections and suspensions for the women’s NCAA tournament... Jake Paul thinks it’s a good idea to fight Mike Tyson live on Netflix... Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama passed away on March 1st... Russell Wilson is a Steeler. LOL.



YOU’LL NEVER GET THIS...

The West Virginia Mountaineers have held the Black Diamond Trophy for 905 days. #HailWV — The Black Diamond Trophy (@blkdmndtrophy) March 11, 2024



HAPPY 311 DAY TO THOSE WHO CELEBRATE

