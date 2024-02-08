 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

West By Pod — A WVU Football Podcast: 2024 Schedule Reaction and Listener Questions

Joel and Jordan break the pod hiatus with reactions to the 2024 WVU football schedule, chat about recruiting and returning production, and answer listener-submitted questions.

By Joel Bracken and Jordan Pinto
Listen to this episode and more on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and all major platforms.

