Listen to this episode and more on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and all major platforms. Don’t forget to follow us on Twitter @smokingmusket and @West_By_Pod to stay updated on future episodes and exciting content.

If you’re interested in sponsoring West By Pod, please reach out to us at contact@thesmokingmusket.com. We appreciate your support!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook: @TheSmokingMusket

Twitter: @smokingmusket, Joel at @WVStatsGuy, and Jordan at @Gameday_Shorts

Instagram: @smokingmusket