WHEN/WHERE

Date: Saturday, February 3, 2024

Tip-Off Time: 6:00 PM ET

Where: WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, West Virginia



WATCH/LISTEN

Channel: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Announcers: Mark Neely & Tim Welsh

Radio: Mountaineer Sports Network from IMG (Radio Affiliates) | WVU Gameday App (Apple | Android) | SiriusXM Channel 375 or online at SiriusXM 375

Radio Announcers: Tony Caridi and Jay Jacobs

Betting Odds: BYU -7, 152 total points via DraftKings Sportsbook

THE ENEMY

Where are they from? Provo, Utah

Series History: West Virginia and BYU will meet for the third time in school history with each team winning once. The series began on Dec. 8, 1947, in Morgantown with WVU winning 68-51. The last meeting took place on Dec. 29, 1973, in the Far West Classic in Portland, Oregon. BYU defeated WVU in that game, 85-83.

Record: 15-5 (3-4 Big 12); beat Texas, 84-72, last Saturday

Record in 2022-23: 19-15 (7-9 WCC)

Head Coach: Mark Pope (5th Season)



STARTING LINEUPS

Probable West Virginia Starters # Name Position Height Weight Class Stats # Name Position Height Weight Class Stats 3 Kerr Kriisa G 6-3 185 Sr 10.6 ppg, 4.7 apg 2 Kobe Johnson G 6-3 205 Jr. 6.4 ppg, 2.3 rpg 21 RaeQuan Battle G 6-5 195 5th 15.7 ppg, 4.2 rpg 11 Quinn Slazinski F 6-9 230 5th 13.7 ppg, 4.5 rpg 7 Jesse Edwards C 6-11 240 5th 14.8 ppg, 8.4 rpg

Probable BYU Starters # Name Position Height Class Stats # Name Position Height Class Stats 2 Jaxon Robinson G 6-7 Sr. 13.9 ppg, 2.4 rpg 20 Spencer Johnson G 6-5 Sr. 11.0 ppg, 5.6 rpg 30 Dallin Hall G 6-4 So. 9.1 ppg, 3.3 rpg 0 Noah Waterman F 6-11 Sr. 11.2 ppg, 6.2 rpg 50 Aly Khalifa C 6-11 Jr. 5.8 ppg, 4.4 rpg



PREGAME READING & UPDATES

