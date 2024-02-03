Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here but, for the uninitiated, we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, and don’t be a troll.
WHEN/WHERE
Date: Saturday, February 3, 2024
Tip-Off Time: 6:00 PM ET
Where: WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, West Virginia
WATCH/LISTEN
Channel: Big 12 Now on ESPN+
Announcers: Mark Neely & Tim Welsh
Radio: Mountaineer Sports Network from IMG (Radio Affiliates) | WVU Gameday App (Apple | Android) | SiriusXM Channel 375 or online at SiriusXM 375
Radio Announcers: Tony Caridi and Jay Jacobs
Betting Odds: BYU -7, 152 total points via DraftKings Sportsbook
Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments.
THE ENEMY
Where are they from? Provo, Utah
Series History: West Virginia and BYU will meet for the third time in school history with each team winning once. The series began on Dec. 8, 1947, in Morgantown with WVU winning 68-51. The last meeting took place on Dec. 29, 1973, in the Far West Classic in Portland, Oregon. BYU defeated WVU in that game, 85-83.
Record: 15-5 (3-4 Big 12); beat Texas, 84-72, last Saturday
Record in 2022-23: 19-15 (7-9 WCC)
Head Coach: Mark Pope (5th Season)
STARTING LINEUPS
Probable West Virginia Starters
|#
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Class
|Stats
|#
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Class
|Stats
|3
|Kerr Kriisa
|G
|6-3
|185
|Sr
|10.6 ppg, 4.7 apg
|2
|Kobe Johnson
|G
|6-3
|205
|Jr.
|6.4 ppg, 2.3 rpg
|21
|RaeQuan Battle
|G
|6-5
|195
|5th
|15.7 ppg, 4.2 rpg
|11
|Quinn Slazinski
|F
|6-9
|230
|5th
|13.7 ppg, 4.5 rpg
|7
|Jesse Edwards
|C
|6-11
|240
|5th
|14.8 ppg, 8.4 rpg
Probable BYU Starters
|#
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Class
|Stats
|#
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Class
|Stats
|2
|Jaxon Robinson
|G
|6-7
|Sr.
|13.9 ppg, 2.4 rpg
|20
|Spencer Johnson
|G
|6-5
|Sr.
|11.0 ppg, 5.6 rpg
|30
|Dallin Hall
|G
|6-4
|So.
|9.1 ppg, 3.3 rpg
|0
|Noah Waterman
|F
|6-11
|Sr.
|11.2 ppg, 6.2 rpg
|50
|Aly Khalifa
|C
|6-11
|Jr.
|5.8 ppg, 4.4 rpg
PREGAME READING & UPDATES
Follow along with us on Twitter @smokingmusket for running commentary.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION!
Find a warm, comfortable spot, grab a favorite beverage or threeve, and join in on the running commentary, random observations, silly images, gifs, snark, wit, bitches, complaints, moans, groans, cheers, celebration and jubilation in the comments section below.
And, as always...
Loading comments...