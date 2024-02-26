Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here but, for the uninitiated, we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, and don’t be a troll.



WHEN/WHERE

Date: Monday, February 26, 2024

Tip-Off Time: 7:00 PM ET

Where: Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan, Kansas



WATCH/LISTEN

Channel: ESPN2

Announcers: Brian Custer and King McClure

Online Streaming: ESPN with a valid subscription

Radio: Mountaineer Sports Network from IMG (Radio Affiliates) | WVU Gameday App (Apple | Android) | SiriusXM Channel 381 or online at SiriusXM 971

Radio Announcers: Tony Caridi

Betting Odds: Kansas State -9.5, 143.5 total points via DraftKings Sportsbook

THE ENEMY

Where are they from? Manhattan, Kansas

Series History: West Virginia and K-State will be meeting for the 28th time in series play that began in 1949. WVU leads 16-11. Earlier this season in Morgantown on Jan. 9, the Wildcats came away with an 81-67 victory. • WVU is 4-7 all-time at Bramlage Coliseum with wins in 2021, 2018, 2016 and 2015.

Record: 16-11 (6-8 Big 12); lost to No. 2 Houston, 73-65, on Monday

Record in 2022-23: 26-10 (11-7 Big 12); lost to No. 9 seed Florida Atlantic, 79-76, in the Elite 8

Head Coach: Jerome Tang (2nd Season)



STARTING LINEUPS

Probable West Virginia Starters # Name Position Height Weight Class Stats # Name Position Height Weight Class Stats 3 Kerr Kriisa G 6-3 185 Sr 10.8 ppg, 4.6 apg 2 Kobe Johnson G 6-3 205 Jr. 6.2 ppg, 2.2 rpg 21 RaeQuan Battle G 6-5 195 5th 16.2 ppg, 4.4 rpg 11 Quinn Slazinski F 6-9 230 5th 12.9 ppg, 4.1 rpg 7 Jesse Edwards C 6-11 240 5th 14.6 ppg, 8.2 rpg

Probable Kansas State Starters # Name Position Height Class Stats # Name Position Height Class Stats 24 Arthur Kaluma F 6-7 Jr. 15.0 ppg, 7.2 rpg 20 Jerrell Colbert C 6-10 So. 2.5 ppg, 2.1 rpg 2 Tylor Perry G 5-11 Gr. 15.1 ppg, 3.0 rpg 4 Dai Dai Ames G 6-1 Fr. 4.5 ppg, 1.1 rpg 5 Cam Carter G 6-3 Jr. 15.1 ppg, 5.0 rpg



PREGAME READING & UPDATES

