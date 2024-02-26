Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here but, for the uninitiated, we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, and don’t be a troll.
WHEN/WHERE
Date: Monday, February 26, 2024
Tip-Off Time: 7:00 PM ET
Where: Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan, Kansas
WATCH/LISTEN
Channel: ESPN2
Announcers: Brian Custer and King McClure
Online Streaming: ESPN with a valid subscription
Mountaineer fans can also catch all the action on fuboTV. fuboTV is an over-the-top streaming service that carries all the major networks, including CBS, NBC, FOX, and now....the ESPN Disney networks! It also carries ABC, CBS Sports Network, FS1, SEC Network, and more. fuboTV comes with a cloud DVR feature, so you can record the game and watch it later.
Sign up for a free seven-day trial of fuboTV by following THIS LINK.
Radio: Mountaineer Sports Network from IMG (Radio Affiliates) | WVU Gameday App (Apple | Android) | SiriusXM Channel 381 or online at SiriusXM 971
Radio Announcers: Tony Caridi
Betting Odds: Kansas State -9.5, 143.5 total points via DraftKings Sportsbook
Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments.
THE ENEMY
Where are they from? Manhattan, Kansas
Series History: West Virginia and K-State will be meeting for the 28th time in series play that began in 1949. WVU leads 16-11. Earlier this season in Morgantown on Jan. 9, the Wildcats came away with an 81-67 victory. • WVU is 4-7 all-time at Bramlage Coliseum with wins in 2021, 2018, 2016 and 2015.
Record: 16-11 (6-8 Big 12); lost to No. 2 Houston, 73-65, on Monday
Record in 2022-23: 26-10 (11-7 Big 12); lost to No. 9 seed Florida Atlantic, 79-76, in the Elite 8
Head Coach: Jerome Tang (2nd Season)
STARTING LINEUPS
Probable West Virginia Starters
|#
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Class
|Stats
|#
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Class
|Stats
|3
|Kerr Kriisa
|G
|6-3
|185
|Sr
|10.8 ppg, 4.6 apg
|2
|Kobe Johnson
|G
|6-3
|205
|Jr.
|6.2 ppg, 2.2 rpg
|21
|RaeQuan Battle
|G
|6-5
|195
|5th
|16.2 ppg, 4.4 rpg
|11
|Quinn Slazinski
|F
|6-9
|230
|5th
|12.9 ppg, 4.1 rpg
|7
|Jesse Edwards
|C
|6-11
|240
|5th
|14.6 ppg, 8.2 rpg
Probable Kansas State Starters
|#
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Class
|Stats
|#
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Class
|Stats
|24
|Arthur Kaluma
|F
|6-7
|Jr.
|15.0 ppg, 7.2 rpg
|20
|Jerrell Colbert
|C
|6-10
|So.
|2.5 ppg, 2.1 rpg
|2
|Tylor Perry
|G
|5-11
|Gr.
|15.1 ppg, 3.0 rpg
|4
|Dai Dai Ames
|G
|6-1
|Fr.
|4.5 ppg, 1.1 rpg
|5
|Cam Carter
|G
|6-3
|Jr.
|15.1 ppg, 5.0 rpg
PREGAME READING & UPDATES
Follow along with us on Twitter @smokingmusket for running commentary.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION!
Find a warm, comfortable spot, grab a favorite beverage or threeve, and join in on the running commentary, random observations, silly images, gifs, snark, wit, bitches, complaints, moans, groans, cheers, celebration and jubilation in the comments section below.
And, as always...
Loading comments...