WHEN/WHERE

Date: Saturday, February 24, 2024

Tip-Off Time: 2:00 PM ET

Where: Hilton Coliseum, Ames, Iowa



WATCH/LISTEN

Channel: ESPN2

Announcers: Lowell Galindo and Jess Settles

Online Streaming: ESPN with a valid subscription

Mountaineer fans can also catch all the action on fuboTV. fuboTV is an over-the-top streaming service that carries all the major networks, including CBS, NBC, FOX, and now....the ESPN Disney networks! It also carries ABC, CBS Sports Network, FS1, SEC Network, and more. fuboTV comes with a cloud DVR feature, so you can record the game and watch it later.

Sign up for a free seven-day trial of fuboTV by following THIS LINK.

Radio: Mountaineer Sports Network from IMG (Radio Affiliates) | WVU Gameday App (Apple | Android) | SiriusXM Channel 385 or online at SiriusXM 975

Radio Announcers: Tony Caridi

Betting Odds: Iowa State -17.5, 143.5 total points via DraftKings Sportsbook

Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments.



THE ENEMY

Where are they from? Ames, Iowa

Series History: West Virginia holds a 14-9 series advantage against Iowa State. All 23 meetings have been since West Virginia joined the Big 12 Conference in 2012. The Mountaineers have won eight of the last nine and 12 of the last 16 regular season meetings in the series. Last season, WVU won in Morgantown, 76-71, and won in Ames, 72-69. West Virginia is 5-6 at Hilton Coliseum and has won three of its last four games there

Record: 20-6 (9-4 Big 12); lost to No. 2 Houston, 73-65, on Monday

Record in 2022-23: 19-14 (9-9 Big 12); lost to eleventh-seed Pitt, 59-41, in the NCAA first round

Head Coach: TJ Otzelberger (3rd Season)



STARTING LINEUPS

Probable West Virginia Starters # Name Position Height Weight Class Stats # Name Position Height Weight Class Stats 3 Kerr Kriisa G 6-3 185 Sr 10.7 ppg, 4.8 apg 2 Kobe Johnson G 6-3 205 Jr. 6.0 ppg, 2.2 rpg 21 RaeQuan Battle G 6-5 195 5th 16.7 ppg, 4.3 rpg 11 Quinn Slazinski F 6-9 230 5th 12.9 ppg, 4.2 rpg 7 Jesse Edwards C 6-11 240 5th 14.8 ppg, 8.2 rpg

Probable Iowa State Starters # Name Position Height Class Stats # Name Position Height Class Stats 10 Keshon Gilbert G 6-4 Jr. 14.3 ppg, 4.7 rpg 3 Tamin Lipsey G 6-1 So. 12.8 ppg, 4.8 rpg 0 Tre King F 6-7 Sr. 9.5 ppg, 5.1 rpg 22 Milan Momcilovic F 6-8 Fr. 11.9 ppg, 3.3 rpg 12 Robert Jones F 6-10 Sr. 8.6 ppg, 4.5 rpg



PREGAME READING & UPDATES

