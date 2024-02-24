Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here but, for the uninitiated, we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, and don’t be a troll.
WHEN/WHERE
Date: Saturday, February 24, 2024
Tip-Off Time: 2:00 PM ET
Where: Hilton Coliseum, Ames, Iowa
WATCH/LISTEN
Channel: ESPN2
Announcers: Lowell Galindo and Jess Settles
Online Streaming: ESPN with a valid subscription
Radio: Mountaineer Sports Network from IMG (Radio Affiliates) | WVU Gameday App (Apple | Android) | SiriusXM Channel 385 or online at SiriusXM 975
Radio Announcers: Tony Caridi
Betting Odds: Iowa State -17.5, 143.5 total points via DraftKings Sportsbook
THE ENEMY
Where are they from? Ames, Iowa
Series History: West Virginia holds a 14-9 series advantage against Iowa State. All 23 meetings have been since West Virginia joined the Big 12 Conference in 2012. The Mountaineers have won eight of the last nine and 12 of the last 16 regular season meetings in the series. Last season, WVU won in Morgantown, 76-71, and won in Ames, 72-69. West Virginia is 5-6 at Hilton Coliseum and has won three of its last four games there
Record: 20-6 (9-4 Big 12); lost to No. 2 Houston, 73-65, on Monday
Record in 2022-23: 19-14 (9-9 Big 12); lost to eleventh-seed Pitt, 59-41, in the NCAA first round
Head Coach: TJ Otzelberger (3rd Season)
STARTING LINEUPS
Probable West Virginia Starters
|3
|Kerr Kriisa
|G
|6-3
|185
|Sr
|10.7 ppg, 4.8 apg
|2
|Kobe Johnson
|G
|6-3
|205
|Jr.
|6.0 ppg, 2.2 rpg
|21
|RaeQuan Battle
|G
|6-5
|195
|5th
|16.7 ppg, 4.3 rpg
|11
|Quinn Slazinski
|F
|6-9
|230
|5th
|12.9 ppg, 4.2 rpg
|7
|Jesse Edwards
|C
|6-11
|240
|5th
|14.8 ppg, 8.2 rpg
Probable Iowa State Starters
|10
|Keshon Gilbert
|G
|6-4
|Jr.
|14.3 ppg, 4.7 rpg
|3
|Tamin Lipsey
|G
|6-1
|So.
|12.8 ppg, 4.8 rpg
|0
|Tre King
|F
|6-7
|Sr.
|9.5 ppg, 5.1 rpg
|22
|Milan Momcilovic
|F
|6-8
|Fr.
|11.9 ppg, 3.3 rpg
|12
|Robert Jones
|F
|6-10
|Sr.
|8.6 ppg, 4.5 rpg
PREGAME READING & UPDATES
