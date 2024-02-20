Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here but, for the uninitiated, we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, and don’t be a troll.

WHEN/WHERE

Date: Tuesday, February 20, 2024

Tip-Off Time: 7:00 PM ET

Where: WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, West Virginia



WATCH/LISTEN

Channel: ESPNU

Announcers: Joel Godett and King McClure

Online Streaming: ESPN with a valid subscription

Radio: Mountaineer Sports Network from IMG (Radio Affiliates) | WVU Gameday App (Apple | Android) | SiriusXM Channel 385 or online at SiriusXM 975

Radio Announcers: Tony Caridi

Betting Odds: UCF -3, 143 total points via DraftKings Sportsbook

THE ENEMY

Where are they from? Orlando, Florida

Series History: West Virginia and UCF will meet for the third time in school history. The two teams met earlier this season in Orlando on Jan. 23 with UCF winning 72-59. • The first meeting took place on Nov. 24, 2017, with WVU defeating UCF, 83-45, in the semifinals of the AdvoCare Invitational in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.

Record: 13-11 (4-8 Big 12); lost to Cincinnati, 76-74, on Saturday

Record in 2022-23: 19-15 (8-10 AAC); lost to Oregon, 68-54, in the NIT Second Round

Head Coach: Johnny Dawkins (8th Season)



STARTING LINEUPS

Probable West Virginia Starters # Name Position Height Weight Class Stats # Name Position Height Weight Class Stats 3 Kerr Kriisa G 6-3 185 Sr 10.9 ppg, 4.6 apg 2 Kobe Johnson G 6-3 205 Jr. 5.9 ppg, 2.1 rpg 21 RaeQuan Battle G 6-5 195 5th 16.2 ppg, 4.3 rpg 11 Quinn Slazinski F 6-9 230 5th 12.9 ppg, 4.2 rpg 7 Jesse Edwards C 6-11 240 5th 14.8 ppg, 8.1 rpg

Probable UCF Starters # Name Position Height Class Stats # Name Position Height Class Stats 11 Ibrahima Diallo F 7-0 5th 6.1 ppg, 6.0 rpg 21 C.J. Walker F 6-8 5th 6.7 ppg, 4.7 rpg 2 Shermarri Allen G 6-4 5th 7.4 ppg, 4.1 rpg 3 Darius Johnson G 6-1 Jr. 13.6 ppg, 3.0 rpg 24 Jaylin Sellers G 6-4 Jr. 17.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg

PREGAME READING & UPDATES

