WHEN/WHERE
Date: Tuesday, February 20, 2024
Tip-Off Time: 7:00 PM ET
Where: WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, West Virginia
WATCH/LISTEN
Channel: ESPNU
Announcers: Joel Godett and King McClure
Online Streaming: ESPN with a valid subscription
Mountaineer fans can also catch all the action on fuboTV. fuboTV is an over-the-top streaming service that carries all the major networks, including CBS, NBC, FOX, and now....the ESPN Disney networks! It also carries ABC, CBS Sports Network, FS1, SEC Network, and more. fuboTV comes with a cloud DVR feature, so you can record the game and watch it later.
Sign up for a free seven-day trial of fuboTV by following THIS LINK.
Radio: Mountaineer Sports Network from IMG (Radio Affiliates) | WVU Gameday App (Apple | Android) | SiriusXM Channel 385 or online at SiriusXM 975
Radio Announcers: Tony Caridi
Betting Odds: UCF -3, 143 total points via DraftKings Sportsbook
Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments.
THE ENEMY
Where are they from? Orlando, Florida
Series History: West Virginia and UCF will meet for the third time in school history. The two teams met earlier this season in Orlando on Jan. 23 with UCF winning 72-59. • The first meeting took place on Nov. 24, 2017, with WVU defeating UCF, 83-45, in the semifinals of the AdvoCare Invitational in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.
Record: 13-11 (4-8 Big 12); lost to Cincinnati, 76-74, on Saturday
Record in 2022-23: 19-15 (8-10 AAC); lost to Oregon, 68-54, in the NIT Second Round
Head Coach: Johnny Dawkins (8th Season)
STARTING LINEUPS
Probable West Virginia Starters
|#
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Class
|Stats
|#
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Class
|Stats
|3
|Kerr Kriisa
|G
|6-3
|185
|Sr
|10.9 ppg, 4.6 apg
|2
|Kobe Johnson
|G
|6-3
|205
|Jr.
|5.9 ppg, 2.1 rpg
|21
|RaeQuan Battle
|G
|6-5
|195
|5th
|16.2 ppg, 4.3 rpg
|11
|Quinn Slazinski
|F
|6-9
|230
|5th
|12.9 ppg, 4.2 rpg
|7
|Jesse Edwards
|C
|6-11
|240
|5th
|14.8 ppg, 8.1 rpg
Probable UCF Starters
|#
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Class
|Stats
|#
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Class
|Stats
|11
|Ibrahima Diallo
|F
|7-0
|5th
|6.1 ppg, 6.0 rpg
|21
|C.J. Walker
|F
|6-8
|5th
|6.7 ppg, 4.7 rpg
|2
|Shermarri Allen
|G
|6-4
|5th
|7.4 ppg, 4.1 rpg
|3
|Darius Johnson
|G
|6-1
|Jr.
|13.6 ppg, 3.0 rpg
|24
|Jaylin Sellers
|G
|6-4
|Jr.
|17.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg
PREGAME READING & UPDATES
