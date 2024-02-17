Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here but, for the uninitiated, we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, and don’t be a troll.
WHEN/WHERE
Date: Saturday, February 17, 2024
Tip-Off Time: 6:00 PM ET
Where: WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, West Virginia
WATCH/LISTEN
Channel: ESPN2
Announcers: Pete Sousa and Chris Spatola
Online Streaming: ESPN with a valid subscription
Radio: Mountaineer Sports Network from IMG (Radio Affiliates) | WVU Gameday App (Apple | Android) | SiriusXM Channel 375 or online at SiriusXM 375
Radio Announcers: Tony Caridi
Betting Odds: Baylor -7, 147 total points via DraftKings Sportsbook
THE ENEMY
Where are they from? Waco, Texas
Series History: Baylor holds a 16-8 series advantage over West Virginia. The Bears have won five in a row in the series, including eight of the last nine meetings. Last year, Baylor won in Morgantown, 83-78, and in Waco, 79-67. WVU’s last win in the series came on March 7, 2020.
Record: 18-6 (7-4 Big 12); beat No. 25 Oklahoma, 79-62, on Tuesday
Record in 2022-23: 22-11 (11-7 Big 12); lost to sixth-seed Creighton, 85-76, in the NCAA 2nd round
Head Coach: Scott Drew (21st Season)
STARTING LINEUPS
Probable West Virginia Starters
|3
|Kerr Kriisa
|G
|6-3
|185
|Sr
|11.3 ppg, 4.5 apg
|2
|Kobe Johnson
|G
|6-3
|205
|Jr.
|5.9 ppg, 2.1 rpg
|21
|RaeQuan Battle
|G
|6-5
|195
|5th
|15.6 ppg, 4.3 rpg
|11
|Quinn Slazinski
|F
|6-9
|230
|5th
|13.0 ppg, 4.3 rpg
|7
|Jesse Edwards
|C
|6-11
|240
|5th
|14.4 ppg, 8.1 rpg
Probable Baylor Starters
|11
|Jalen Bridges
|F
|6-9
|Sr
|10.8 ppg, 4.6 rpg
|21
|Yves Missi
|F
|7-0
|Fr.
|11.0 ppg, 5.7 rpg
|2
|Jayden Nunn
|G
|6-4
|Jr.
|10.5 ppg, 2.6 rpg
|4
|Ja'Kobe Walter
|G
|6-5
|Fr.
|14.1 ppg, 4.7 rpg
|10
|RayJ Dennis
|G
|6-2
|Sr.
|13.2 ppg, 3.9 rpg
PREGAME READING & UPDATES
