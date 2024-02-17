Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here but, for the uninitiated, we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, and don’t be a troll.



WHEN/WHERE

Date: Saturday, February 17, 2024

Tip-Off Time: 6:00 PM ET

Where: WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, West Virginia



WATCH/LISTEN

Channel: ESPN2

Announcers: Pete Sousa and Chris Spatola

Online Streaming: ESPN with a valid subscription

Radio: Mountaineer Sports Network from IMG (Radio Affiliates) | WVU Gameday App (Apple | Android) | SiriusXM Channel 375 or online at SiriusXM 375

Radio Announcers: Tony Caridi

Betting Odds: Baylor -7, 147 total points via DraftKings Sportsbook

THE ENEMY

Where are they from? Waco, Texas

Series History: Baylor holds a 16-8 series advantage over West Virginia. The Bears have won five in a row in the series, including eight of the last nine meetings. Last year, Baylor won in Morgantown, 83-78, and in Waco, 79-67. WVU’s last win in the series came on March 7, 2020.

Record: 18-6 (7-4 Big 12); beat No. 25 Oklahoma, 79-62, on Tuesday

Record in 2022-23: 22-11 (11-7 Big 12); lost to sixth-seed Creighton, 85-76, in the NCAA 2nd round

Head Coach: Scott Drew (21st Season)



STARTING LINEUPS

Probable West Virginia Starters # Name Position Height Weight Class Stats # Name Position Height Weight Class Stats 3 Kerr Kriisa G 6-3 185 Sr 11.3 ppg, 4.5 apg 2 Kobe Johnson G 6-3 205 Jr. 5.9 ppg, 2.1 rpg 21 RaeQuan Battle G 6-5 195 5th 15.6 ppg, 4.3 rpg 11 Quinn Slazinski F 6-9 230 5th 13.0 ppg, 4.3 rpg 7 Jesse Edwards C 6-11 240 5th 14.4 ppg, 8.1 rpg

Probable Baylor Starters # Name Position Height Class Stats # Name Position Height Class Stats 11 Jalen Bridges F 6-9 Sr 10.8 ppg, 4.6 rpg 21 Yves Missi F 7-0 Fr. 11.0 ppg, 5.7 rpg 2 Jayden Nunn G 6-4 Jr. 10.5 ppg, 2.6 rpg 4 Ja'Kobe Walter G 6-5 Fr. 14.1 ppg, 4.7 rpg 10 RayJ Dennis G 6-2 Sr. 13.2 ppg, 3.9 rpg



PREGAME READING & UPDATES

