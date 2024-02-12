Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here but, for the uninitiated, we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, and don’t be a troll.
WHEN/WHERE
Date: Monday, February 12, 2024
Tip-Off Time: 8:00 PM ET
Where: Schollmaier Arena, Fort Worth, Texas
WATCH/LISTEN
Channel: Big 12 Now on ESPN+
Announcers: James Westling & Bryndon Manzer
Radio: Mountaineer Sports Network from IMG (Radio Affiliates) | WVU Gameday App (Apple | Android) | SiriusXM Channel 381 or online at SiriusXM 971
Radio Announcers: Tony Caridi
Betting Odds: TCU -12.5, 149 total points via DraftKings Sportsbook
THE ENEMY
Where are they from? Fort Worth, Texas
Series History: West Virginia leads the all-time series with TCU, 18-5 Last year, TCU won in Fort Worth, 76-72, while WVU won in Morgantown, 74-65. Jamie Dixon is 17-16 all-time against WVU. He was 12-7 while at Pitt and 5-9 at TCU
Record: 16-7 (5-5 Big 12); lost to No. 14 Iowa State, 71-59, on Saturday
Record in 2022-23: 22-13 (9-9 Big 12); lost to third-seed Gonzaga, 84-81, in the NCAA 2nd round
Head Coach: Jamie Dixon (8th Season)
STARTING LINEUPS
Probable West Virginia Starters
|#
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Class
|Stats
|3
|Kerr Kriisa
|G
|6-3
|185
|Sr
|11.2 ppg, 4.6 apg
|2
|Kobe Johnson
|G
|6-3
|205
|Jr.
|5.9 ppg, 2.1 rpg
|21
|RaeQuan Battle
|G
|6-5
|195
|5th
|15.2 ppg, 4.2 rpg
|11
|Quinn Slazinski
|F
|6-9
|230
|5th
|13.0 ppg, 4.3 rpg
|7
|Jesse Edwards
|C
|6-11
|240
|5th
|15.0 ppg, 8.4 rpg
Probable TCU Starters
|#
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Class
|Stats
|3
|Avery Anderson III
|G
|6-2
|Sr
|8.9 ppg, 2.0 rpg
|11
|Trevian Tennyson
|G
|6-3
|Sr
|9.8 ppg, 2.3 rpg
|0
|Micah Peavy
|G
|6-8
|Sr
|11.1 ppg, 4.8 rpg
|2
|Emanuel Miller
|F
|6-7
|Sr
|16.5 ppg, 5.9 rpg
|8
|Ernest Udeh Jr
|C
|6-11
|So
|4.2 ppg, 5.5 rpg
PREGAME READING & UPDATES
