WHEN/WHERE

Date: Monday, February 12, 2024

Tip-Off Time: 8:00 PM ET

Where: Schollmaier Arena, Fort Worth, Texas



WATCH/LISTEN

Channel: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Announcers: James Westling & Bryndon Manzer

Radio: Mountaineer Sports Network from IMG (Radio Affiliates) | WVU Gameday App (Apple | Android) | SiriusXM Channel 381 or online at SiriusXM 971

Radio Announcers: Tony Caridi

Betting Odds: TCU -12.5, 149 total points via DraftKings Sportsbook

Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments.



THE ENEMY

Where are they from? Fort Worth, Texas

Series History: West Virginia leads the all-time series with TCU, 18-5 Last year, TCU won in Fort Worth, 76-72, while WVU won in Morgantown, 74-65. Jamie Dixon is 17-16 all-time against WVU. He was 12-7 while at Pitt and 5-9 at TCU

Record: 16-7 (5-5 Big 12); lost to No. 14 Iowa State, 71-59, on Saturday

Record in 2022-23: 22-13 (9-9 Big 12); lost to third-seed Gonzaga, 84-81, in the NCAA 2nd round

Head Coach: Jamie Dixon (8th Season)



STARTING LINEUPS

Probable West Virginia Starters # Name Position Height Weight Class Stats # Name Position Height Weight Class Stats 3 Kerr Kriisa G 6-3 185 Sr 11.2 ppg, 4.6 apg 2 Kobe Johnson G 6-3 205 Jr. 5.9 ppg, 2.1 rpg 21 RaeQuan Battle G 6-5 195 5th 15.2 ppg, 4.2 rpg 11 Quinn Slazinski F 6-9 230 5th 13.0 ppg, 4.3 rpg 7 Jesse Edwards C 6-11 240 5th 15.0 ppg, 8.4 rpg

Probable TCU Starters # Name Position Height Class Stats # Name Position Height Class Stats 3 Avery Anderson III G 6-2 Sr 8.9 ppg, 2.0 rpg 11 Trevian Tennyson G 6-3 Sr 9.8 ppg, 2.3 rpg 0 Micah Peavy G 6-8 Sr 11.1 ppg, 4.8 rpg 2 Emanuel Miller F 6-7 Sr 16.5 ppg, 5.9 rpg 8 Ernest Udeh Jr C 6-11 So 4.2 ppg, 5.5 rpg



PREGAME READING & UPDATES

