WHEN/WHERE
Date: Saturday, February 10, 2024
Tip-Off Time: 3:00 PM ET
Where: Moody Center, Austin, Texas
WATCH/LISTEN
Channel: Longhorn Network
Announcers: Lowell Galindo and Bruce Bowen
Radio: Mountaineer Sports Network from IMG (Radio Affiliates) | WVU Gameday App (Apple | Android) | SiriusXM Channel 388 or online at SiriusXM 978
Radio Announcers: Tony Caridi
Betting Odds: Texas -12, 145.5 total points via DraftKings Sportsbook
THE ENEMY
Where are they from? Austin, Texas
Series History: This will be the 29th meeting between West Virginia and Texas with the Longhorns holding a 17-11 series lead. This will be the second meeting between WVU and Texas this season. On Jan. 13 in Morgantown, WVU defeated No. 25 Texas, 76-73, for the Mountaineers’ first ranked win of the season
Record: 15-8 (4-6 Big 12); lost to No. 14 Iowa State, 70-65, on Tuesday
Record in 2022-23: 29-9 (12-6 Big 12); lost to No. 5 seed Miami, 88-81, in the Elite 8
Head Coach: Rodney Terry (1st Season)
STARTING LINEUPS
Probable West Virginia Starters
|#
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Class
|Stats
|#
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Class
|Stats
|3
|Kerr Kriisa
|G
|6-3
|185
|Sr
|11.8 ppg, 4.6 apg
|2
|Kobe Johnson
|G
|6-3
|205
|Jr.
|6.1 ppg, 2.2 rpg
|21
|RaeQuan Battle
|G
|6-5
|195
|5th
|15.6 ppg, 4.2 rpg
|11
|Quinn Slazinski
|F
|6-9
|230
|5th
|13.3 ppg, 4.3 rpg
|7
|Jesse Edwards
|C
|6-11
|240
|5th
|14.8 ppg, 8.3 rpg
Probable Texas Starters
|#
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Class
|Stats
|#
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Class
|Stats
|1
|Dylan Disu
|F
|6-9
|Gr.
|16.2 ppg, 5.0 rpg
|23
|Dillon Mitchell
|F
|6-8
|So.
|10.9 ppg, 8.7 rpg
|2
|Chendall Weaver
|G
|6-3
|So.
|4.6 ppg, 2.7 rpg
|3
|Max Abmas
|G
|6-0
|Gr.
|17.7 ppg, 2.9 rpg
|4
|Tyrese Hunter
|G
|6-0
|Jr.
|10.9 ppg, 2.6 rpg
PREGAME READING & UPDATES
