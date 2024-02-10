Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here but, for the uninitiated, we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, and don’t be a troll.



WHEN/WHERE

Date: Saturday, February 10, 2024

Tip-Off Time: 3:00 PM ET

Where: Moody Center, Austin, Texas



WATCH/LISTEN

Channel: Longhorn Network

Announcers: Lowell Galindo and Bruce Bowen

Radio: Mountaineer Sports Network from IMG (Radio Affiliates) | WVU Gameday App (Apple | Android) | SiriusXM Channel 388 or online at SiriusXM 978

Radio Announcers: Tony Caridi

Betting Odds: Texas -12, 145.5 total points via DraftKings Sportsbook

Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments.



THE ENEMY

Where are they from? Austin, Texas

Series History: This will be the 29th meeting between West Virginia and Texas with the Longhorns holding a 17-11 series lead. This will be the second meeting between WVU and Texas this season. On Jan. 13 in Morgantown, WVU defeated No. 25 Texas, 76-73, for the Mountaineers’ first ranked win of the season

Record: 15-8 (4-6 Big 12); lost to No. 14 Iowa State, 70-65, on Tuesday

Record in 2022-23: 29-9 (12-6 Big 12); lost to No. 5 seed Miami, 88-81, in the Elite 8

Head Coach: Rodney Terry (1st Season)



STARTING LINEUPS

Probable West Virginia Starters # Name Position Height Weight Class Stats # Name Position Height Weight Class Stats 3 Kerr Kriisa G 6-3 185 Sr 11.8 ppg, 4.6 apg 2 Kobe Johnson G 6-3 205 Jr. 6.1 ppg, 2.2 rpg 21 RaeQuan Battle G 6-5 195 5th 15.6 ppg, 4.2 rpg 11 Quinn Slazinski F 6-9 230 5th 13.3 ppg, 4.3 rpg 7 Jesse Edwards C 6-11 240 5th 14.8 ppg, 8.3 rpg

Probable Texas Starters # Name Position Height Class Stats # Name Position Height Class Stats 1 Dylan Disu F 6-9 Gr. 16.2 ppg, 5.0 rpg 23 Dillon Mitchell F 6-8 So. 10.9 ppg, 8.7 rpg 2 Chendall Weaver G 6-3 So. 4.6 ppg, 2.7 rpg 3 Max Abmas G 6-0 Gr. 17.7 ppg, 2.9 rpg 4 Tyrese Hunter G 6-0 Jr. 10.9 ppg, 2.6 rpg



PREGAME READING & UPDATES

Follow along with us on Twitter @smokingmusket for running commentary.



JOIN THE CONVERSATION!

Find a warm, comfortable spot, grab a favorite beverage or threeve, and join in on the running commentary, random observations, silly images, gifs, snark, wit, bitches, complaints, moans, groans, cheers, celebration and jubilation in the comments section below.

And, as always...