Date: Wednesday, January 31, 2024

Tip-Off Time: 7:00 PM ET

Where: WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, West Virginia



Channel: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Announcers: Eric Rothman & Tim Welsh

Radio: Mountaineer Sports Network from IMG (Radio Affiliates) | WVU Gameday App (Apple | Android) | SiriusXM Channel 386 or online at SiriusXM 976

Radio Announcers: Tony Caridi

Betting Odds: Cincinnati -4, 144 total points via DraftKings Sportsbook

Where are they from? Cincinnati, Ohio

Series History: Each team has won 10 games in the series that began in 1941. The first meeting took place at Cincinnati on Jan. 17, 1941, with WVU winning 47-43. Cincinnati was a member of the Big East from 2006-12. The two teams met 10 times during that span with WVU holding a 6-4 advantage. WVU has won the last four meetings in the series, including the last two in Morgantown. The last meeting took place on Jan. 21, 2012, with WVU winning in overtime at home, 77-74.

Record: 14-6 (3-4 Big 12); beat UCF 68-57, on Saturday

Record in 2022-23: 23-13 (11-7 AAC); lost to Utah Valley, 74-68, in NIT Quarterfinal

Head Coach: Wes Miller (3rd Season)



Probable West Virginia Starters # Name Position Height Weight Class Stats # Name Position Height Weight Class Stats 3 Kerr Kriisa G 6-3 185 Sr 11.0 ppg, 4.5 apg 2 Kobe Johnson G 6-3 205 Jr. 6.6 ppg, 2.2 rpg 21 RaeQuan Battle G 6-5 195 5th 16.3 ppg, 4.4 rpg 13 Akok Akok F 6-10 225 5th 4.5 ppg, 3.4 rpg 24 Patrick Suemnick F 6-8 235 Jr 4.9 ppg 3.0 rpg

Probable Cincinnati Starters # Name Position Height Weight Class Stats # Name Position Height Weight Class Stats 0 Dan Skillings Jr. G 6-6 215 So. 11.9 ppg, 6.1 rpg 1 Day Day Thomas G 6-0 185 Jr. 10.9 ppg, 2.5 rpg 41 Simas Lukosius G/F 6-8 225 Jr. 8.9 ppg, 2.9 rpg 15 John Newman III F 6-5 215 Gr. 10.0 ppg, 5.3 rpg 55 Aziz Bandaogo F 7-0 235 Sr. 7.7 ppg, 8.3 rpg



