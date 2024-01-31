Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here but, for the uninitiated, we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, and don’t be a troll.
WHEN/WHERE
Date: Wednesday, January 31, 2024
Tip-Off Time: 7:00 PM ET
Where: WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, West Virginia
WATCH/LISTEN
Channel: Big 12 Now on ESPN+
Announcers: Eric Rothman & Tim Welsh
Radio: Mountaineer Sports Network from IMG (Radio Affiliates) | WVU Gameday App (Apple | Android) | SiriusXM Channel 386 or online at SiriusXM 976
Radio Announcers: Tony Caridi
Betting Odds: Cincinnati -4, 144 total points via DraftKings Sportsbook
THE ENEMY
Where are they from? Cincinnati, Ohio
Series History: Each team has won 10 games in the series that began in 1941. The first meeting took place at Cincinnati on Jan. 17, 1941, with WVU winning 47-43. Cincinnati was a member of the Big East from 2006-12. The two teams met 10 times during that span with WVU holding a 6-4 advantage. WVU has won the last four meetings in the series, including the last two in Morgantown. The last meeting took place on Jan. 21, 2012, with WVU winning in overtime at home, 77-74.
Record: 14-6 (3-4 Big 12); beat UCF 68-57, on Saturday
Record in 2022-23: 23-13 (11-7 AAC); lost to Utah Valley, 74-68, in NIT Quarterfinal
Head Coach: Wes Miller (3rd Season)
STARTING LINEUPS
Probable West Virginia Starters
|#
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Class
|Stats
|#
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Class
|Stats
|3
|Kerr Kriisa
|G
|6-3
|185
|Sr
|11.0 ppg, 4.5 apg
|2
|Kobe Johnson
|G
|6-3
|205
|Jr.
|6.6 ppg, 2.2 rpg
|21
|RaeQuan Battle
|G
|6-5
|195
|5th
|16.3 ppg, 4.4 rpg
|13
|Akok Akok
|F
|6-10
|225
|5th
|4.5 ppg, 3.4 rpg
|24
|Patrick Suemnick
|F
|6-8
|235
|Jr
|4.9 ppg 3.0 rpg
Probable Cincinnati Starters
|#
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Class
|Stats
|#
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Class
|Stats
|0
|Dan Skillings Jr.
|G
|6-6
|215
|So.
|11.9 ppg, 6.1 rpg
|1
|Day Day Thomas
|G
|6-0
|185
|Jr.
|10.9 ppg, 2.5 rpg
|41
|Simas Lukosius
|G/F
|6-8
|225
|Jr.
|8.9 ppg, 2.9 rpg
|15
|John Newman III
|F
|6-5
|215
|Gr.
|10.0 ppg, 5.3 rpg
|55
|Aziz Bandaogo
|F
|7-0
|235
|Sr.
|7.7 ppg, 8.3 rpg
PREGAME READING & UPDATES
