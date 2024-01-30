Big 12 Drops 2024 West Virginia Football Schedule

The long awaited follow up to the 9-win 2023 campaign has dropped and we now know who, what, where, and when the Mountaineers will play next season. The Mountaineers start the season with a home game against the Penn State Nittany Lions before welcoming Albany to Morgantown.

The first road game of the year occurs September 14 against the Mountaineers’ hated rival, the Pitt Panthers. Following the Panthers, the Mountaineers return home for their third home game in 4 weeks against the Kansas Jayhawks.

For the first time in several years, the Mountaineers get a true bye week as they are off following the Jayhawks before they travel to Stillwater, Oklahoma to take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys. This is followed by back to back home games against Iowa State and Kansas State.

October ends with the Mountaineers longest road trip of their Big 12 tenure when they travel to Arizona to take on the Arizona Wildcats. The schedule makers did the Mountaineers a favor as their next game is against the Cincinnati Bearcats in Cincinnati as the Mountaineers travel to Nippert Stadium for the first time since November 12, 2011, when the Mountaineers won 24-21.

Back to back home games against the Baylor Bears and UCF Knights end the home stretch for the Mountaineers as they have three sets of back-to-back home games in Morgantown this year and play seven games at home. The final game of the 2024 season will be in Lubbock, Texas as the Mountaineers take on Texas Tech.