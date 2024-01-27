Mountaineer Basketball: West Virginia looks to avoid losing streak at Oklahoma State

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here but, for the uninitiated, we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, and don’t be a troll.
WHEN/WHERE
Date: Saturday, January 27, 2024
Tip-Off Time: 2:00 PM ET
Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena
WATCH/LISTEN
Channel: Big 12 Now on ESPN+
Announcers: James Westling and Bryndon Manzer
Radio: Mountaineer Sports Network from IMG (Radio Affiliates) | WVU Gameday App (Apple | Android) | SiriusXM Channel 390 or online at SiriusXM 980
Radio Announcers: Tony Caridi
Betting Odds: Oklahoma State -4.5, 144 total points via DraftKings Sportsbook
Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments.
THE ENEMY
Where are they from? Stillwater, Oklahoma
Series History: This will be the 25th meeting in the series with each team winning 12 games. Last year, each team won on its home court. The Mountaineers have won six of the last nine meetings at Gallagher-Iba Arena. WVU is 6-5 in Stillwater. The first meeting in the series took place at the Kentucky Invitational on Dec. 19, 1958, with the No. 7-ranked Mountaineers coming away with a 67-59 victory.
Record: 8-11 (0-6 Big 12); lost to TCU, 74-69, on Tuesday
Record in 2022-23: 20-16 (8-10 Big 12); lost to North Texas, 65-59 in overtime, in the NIT Quarterfinal
Head Coach: Mike Boynton (7th Season)
STARTING LINEUPS
Probable West Virginia Starters
|#
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Class
|Stats
|#
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Class
|Stats
|3
|Kerr Kriisa
|G
|6-3
|185
|Sr
|10.0 ppg, 4.8 apg
|2
|Kobe Johnson
|G
|6-3
|205
|Jr.
|6.9 ppg, 2.2 rpg
|21
|RaeQuan Battle
|G
|6-5
|195
|5th
|17.9 ppg, 4.6 rpg
|13
|Akok Akok
|F
|6-10
|225
|5th
|4.4 ppg, 3.5 rpg
|24
|Patrick Suemnick
|F
|6-8
|235
|Jr
|5.0 ppg 3.0 rpg
Probable Oklahoma State Starters
|#
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Class
|Stats
|#
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Class
|Stats
|51
|John Michael-Wright
|G
|6-1
|190
|Gr.
|6.7 ppg, 1.0 rpg
|12
|Javon Small
|G
|6-3
|195
|Jr.
|13.9 ppg, 5.1 rpg
|1
|Bryce Thompson
|G
|6-6
|205
|Sr.
|12.5 ppg, 2.1 rpg
|13
|Connor Dow
|G
|6-6
|200
|Fr
|2.4 ppg, 1.4 rpg
|23
|Brandon Garrison
|C
|6-11
|245
|Fr.
|6.1 ppg, 5.6 rpg
PREGAME READING & UPDATES
Follow along with us on Twitter @smokingmusket for running commentary.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION!
Find a warm, comfortable spot, grab a favorite beverage or threeve, and join in on the running commentary, random observations, silly images, gifs, snark, wit, bitches, complaints, moans, groans, cheers, celebration and jubilation in the comments section below.
And, as always...
Loading comments...