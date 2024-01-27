Mountaineer Basketball: West Virginia looks to avoid losing streak at Oklahoma State

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here but, for the uninitiated, we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, and don’t be a troll.



WHEN/WHERE

Date: Saturday, January 27, 2024

Tip-Off Time: 2:00 PM ET

Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena



WATCH/LISTEN

Channel: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Announcers: James Westling and Bryndon Manzer

Radio: Mountaineer Sports Network from IMG (Radio Affiliates) | WVU Gameday App (Apple | Android) | SiriusXM Channel 390 or online at SiriusXM 980

Radio Announcers: Tony Caridi

Betting Odds: Oklahoma State -4.5, 144 total points via DraftKings Sportsbook

THE ENEMY

Where are they from? Stillwater, Oklahoma

Series History: This will be the 25th meeting in the series with each team winning 12 games. Last year, each team won on its home court. The Mountaineers have won six of the last nine meetings at Gallagher-Iba Arena. WVU is 6-5 in Stillwater. The first meeting in the series took place at the Kentucky Invitational on Dec. 19, 1958, with the No. 7-ranked Mountaineers coming away with a 67-59 victory.

Record: 8-11 (0-6 Big 12); lost to TCU, 74-69, on Tuesday

Record in 2022-23: 20-16 (8-10 Big 12); lost to North Texas, 65-59 in overtime, in the NIT Quarterfinal

Head Coach: Mike Boynton (7th Season)



STARTING LINEUPS

Probable West Virginia Starters # Name Position Height Weight Class Stats # Name Position Height Weight Class Stats 3 Kerr Kriisa G 6-3 185 Sr 10.0 ppg, 4.8 apg 2 Kobe Johnson G 6-3 205 Jr. 6.9 ppg, 2.2 rpg 21 RaeQuan Battle G 6-5 195 5th 17.9 ppg, 4.6 rpg 13 Akok Akok F 6-10 225 5th 4.4 ppg, 3.5 rpg 24 Patrick Suemnick F 6-8 235 Jr 5.0 ppg 3.0 rpg

Probable Oklahoma State Starters # Name Position Height Weight Class Stats # Name Position Height Weight Class Stats 51 John Michael-Wright G 6-1 190 Gr. 6.7 ppg, 1.0 rpg 12 Javon Small G 6-3 195 Jr. 13.9 ppg, 5.1 rpg 1 Bryce Thompson G 6-6 205 Sr. 12.5 ppg, 2.1 rpg 13 Connor Dow G 6-6 200 Fr 2.4 ppg, 1.4 rpg 23 Brandon Garrison C 6-11 245 Fr. 6.1 ppg, 5.6 rpg



PREGAME READING & UPDATES

