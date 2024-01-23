Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here but, for the uninitiated, we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, and don’t be a troll.
WHEN/WHERE
Date: Tuesday, January 23, 2024
Tip-Off Time: 7:00 PM ET
Where: Addition Financial Arena, Orlando, Florida
WATCH/LISTEN
Channel: Big 12 Now on ESPN+
Announcers: Pete Sousa and BJ Taylor
Radio: Mountaineer Sports Network from IMG (Radio Affiliates) | WVU Gameday App (Apple | Android) | SiriusXM Channel 386 or online at SiriusXM 976
Radio Announcers: Tony Caridi
Betting Odds: UCF -8, 140 total points via DraftKings Sportsbook
Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments.
THE ENEMY
Where are they from? Orlando, Florida
Series History: This will be the second meeting between West Virginia and UCF. The first took place in the semifinals of the 2017 AdvoCare Invitational, with WVU winning 83-45. The Mountaineers would then go on to win the AdvoCare Invitational by defeating Missouri in the championship game. WVU is 19-18 all-time in games played in Florida.
This will be West Virginia’s first conference game in the Eastern time zone since 2012.
Record: 11-6 (2-3 Big 12); lost to No. 5 Houston, 57-42, on Saturday
Record in 2022-23: 19-15 (8-10 AAC); lost to Oregon, 68-54, in the NIT Second Round
Head Coach: Johnny Dawkins (8th Season)
STARTING LINEUPS
Probable West Virginia Starters
|#
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Class
|Stats
|#
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Class
|Stats
|3
|Kerr Kriisa
|G
|6-3
|185
|Sr
|10.1 ppg, 4.8 apg
|2
|Kobe Johnson
|G
|6-3
|205
|Jr.
|7.3 ppg, 2.4 rpg
|21
|RaeQuan Battle
|G
|6-5
|195
|5th
|19.5 ppg, 4.9 rpg
|13
|Akok Akok
|F
|6-10
|225
|5th
|4.2 ppg, 3.5 rpg
|24
|Patrick Suemnick
|F
|6-8
|235
|Jr
|5.3 ppg 2.9 rpg
Probable UCF Starters
|#
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Class
|Stats
|#
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Class
|Stats
|2
|Shemarri Allen
|G
|6-4
|190
|5th
|7.5 ppg, 4.1 rpg
|24
|Jaylin Sellers
|G
|6-4
|196
|Jr.
|17.1 ppg, 4.4 rpg
|3
|Darius Johnson
|G
|6-1
|200
|Jr.
|13.5 ppg, 2.9 rpg
|11
|Ibrahima Diallo
|F
|7-0
|246
|5th
|6.3 ppg, 6.5 rpg
|21
|C.J Walker
|F
|6-8
|215
|5th
|7.0 ppg, 4.9 rpg
PREGAME READING & UPDATES
Follow along with us on Twitter @smokingmusket for running commentary.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION!
Find a warm, comfortable spot, grab a favorite beverage or threeve, and join in on the running commentary, random observations, silly images, gifs, snark, wit, bitches, complaints, moans, groans, cheers, celebration and jubilation in the comments section below.
And, as always...
Loading comments...