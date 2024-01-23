Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here but, for the uninitiated, we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, and don’t be a troll.



WHEN/WHERE

Date: Tuesday, January 23, 2024

Tip-Off Time: 7:00 PM ET

Where: Addition Financial Arena, Orlando, Florida



WATCH/LISTEN

Channel: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Announcers: Pete Sousa and BJ Taylor

Radio: Mountaineer Sports Network from IMG (Radio Affiliates) | WVU Gameday App (Apple | Android) | SiriusXM Channel 386 or online at SiriusXM 976

Radio Announcers: Tony Caridi

Betting Odds: UCF -8, 140 total points via DraftKings Sportsbook

Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments.



THE ENEMY

Where are they from? Orlando, Florida

Series History: This will be the second meeting between West Virginia and UCF. The first took place in the semifinals of the 2017 AdvoCare Invitational, with WVU winning 83-45. The Mountaineers would then go on to win the AdvoCare Invitational by defeating Missouri in the championship game. WVU is 19-18 all-time in games played in Florida.

This will be West Virginia’s first conference game in the Eastern time zone since 2012.

Record: 11-6 (2-3 Big 12); lost to No. 5 Houston, 57-42, on Saturday

Record in 2022-23: 19-15 (8-10 AAC); lost to Oregon, 68-54, in the NIT Second Round

Head Coach: Johnny Dawkins (8th Season)



STARTING LINEUPS

Probable West Virginia Starters # Name Position Height Weight Class Stats # Name Position Height Weight Class Stats 3 Kerr Kriisa G 6-3 185 Sr 10.1 ppg, 4.8 apg 2 Kobe Johnson G 6-3 205 Jr. 7.3 ppg, 2.4 rpg 21 RaeQuan Battle G 6-5 195 5th 19.5 ppg, 4.9 rpg 13 Akok Akok F 6-10 225 5th 4.2 ppg, 3.5 rpg 24 Patrick Suemnick F 6-8 235 Jr 5.3 ppg 2.9 rpg

Probable UCF Starters # Name Position Height Weight Class Stats # Name Position Height Weight Class Stats 2 Shemarri Allen G 6-4 190 5th 7.5 ppg, 4.1 rpg 24 Jaylin Sellers G 6-4 196 Jr. 17.1 ppg, 4.4 rpg 3 Darius Johnson G 6-1 200 Jr. 13.5 ppg, 2.9 rpg 11 Ibrahima Diallo F 7-0 246 5th 6.3 ppg, 6.5 rpg 21 C.J Walker F 6-8 215 5th 7.0 ppg, 4.9 rpg



PREGAME READING & UPDATES

Follow along with us on Twitter @smokingmusket for running commentary.



JOIN THE CONVERSATION!

Find a warm, comfortable spot, grab a favorite beverage or threeve, and join in on the running commentary, random observations, silly images, gifs, snark, wit, bitches, complaints, moans, groans, cheers, celebration and jubilation in the comments section below.

And, as always...