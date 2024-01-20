Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here but, for the uninitiated, we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, and don’t be a troll.



WHEN/WHERE

Date: Saturday, January 20, 2024

Tip-Off Time: 4:00 PM ET

Where: WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, West Virginia

WATCH/LISTEN

Channel: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Announcers: Mark Neely and King McClure

Radio: Mountaineer Sports Network from IMG (Radio Affiliates) | WVU Gameday App (Apple | Android) | SiriusXM Channel 199 or online at SiriusXM 953

Radio Announcers: Tony Caridi

Betting Odds: Kansas -10, 148 total points via DraftKings Sportsbook

THE ENEMY

Where are they from? Lawrence, Kansas

Series History: This will be the 28th meeting between West Virginia and Kansas. Kansas leads the series, 21-6. All 27 meetings have been since the Mountaineers joined the Big 12 in 2012. Kansas has won six in a row in the series, including three wins in each of the last two seasons. WVU’s last win in the series was on Feb. 6, 2021, a 91-79 win at the Coliseum.

Record: 15-2 (3-1 Big 12); beat Oklahoma State, 90-66, in Stillwater on Tuesday

Record in 2022-23: 28-8 (13-5 Big 12)

Head Coach: Bill Self (21st Season)



STARTING LINEUPS

Probable West Virginia Starters # Name Position Height Weight Class Stats # Name Position Height Weight Class Stats 3 Kerr Kriisa G 6-3 185 Sr 9.5 ppg, 5.0 apg 2 Kobe Johnson G 6-3 205 Jr. 7.3 ppg, 2.5 rpg 21 RaeQuan Battle G 6-5 195 5th 19 ppg, 4.3 rpg 22 Josiah Harris F 6-7 215 So 5.1 ppg, 4.6 rpg 24 Patrick Suemnick F 6-8 235 Jr 4.4 ppg 2.8 rpg

Probable Kansas Starters # Name Position Height Weight Class Stats # Name Position Height Weight Class Stats 24 KJ Adams F 6-7 235 Jr. 12.8 ppg, 5.1 rpg 1 Hunter Dickinson C 7-2 260 Sr, 19.3 ppg, 11.7 rpg 3 Dajuan Harris G 6-2 170 Sr. 7.2 ppg, 2.1 rpg 10 Johnny Furphy G 6-9 202 Fr. 6.3 ppg, 2.9 rpg 15 Kevin McCullar G 6-7 212 Sr. 19.8 ppg, 6.5 rpg



