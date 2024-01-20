Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here but, for the uninitiated, we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, and don’t be a troll.
WHEN/WHERE
Date: Saturday, January 20, 2024
Tip-Off Time: 4:00 PM ET
Where: WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, West Virginia
WATCH/LISTEN
Channel: Big 12 Now on ESPN+
Announcers: Mark Neely and King McClure
Radio: Mountaineer Sports Network from IMG (Radio Affiliates) | WVU Gameday App (Apple | Android) | SiriusXM Channel 199 or online at SiriusXM 953
Radio Announcers: Tony Caridi
Betting Odds: Kansas -10, 148 total points via DraftKings Sportsbook
THE ENEMY
Where are they from? Lawrence, Kansas
Series History: This will be the 28th meeting between West Virginia and Kansas. Kansas leads the series, 21-6. All 27 meetings have been since the Mountaineers joined the Big 12 in 2012. Kansas has won six in a row in the series, including three wins in each of the last two seasons. WVU’s last win in the series was on Feb. 6, 2021, a 91-79 win at the Coliseum.
Record: 15-2 (3-1 Big 12); beat Oklahoma State, 90-66, in Stillwater on Tuesday
Record in 2022-23: 28-8 (13-5 Big 12)
Head Coach: Bill Self (21st Season)
STARTING LINEUPS
Probable West Virginia Starters
|#
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Class
|Stats
|#
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Class
|Stats
|3
|Kerr Kriisa
|G
|6-3
|185
|Sr
|9.5 ppg, 5.0 apg
|2
|Kobe Johnson
|G
|6-3
|205
|Jr.
|7.3 ppg, 2.5 rpg
|21
|RaeQuan Battle
|G
|6-5
|195
|5th
|19 ppg, 4.3 rpg
|22
|Josiah Harris
|F
|6-7
|215
|So
|5.1 ppg, 4.6 rpg
|24
|Patrick Suemnick
|F
|6-8
|235
|Jr
|4.4 ppg 2.8 rpg
Probable Kansas Starters
|#
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Class
|Stats
|#
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Class
|Stats
|24
|KJ Adams
|F
|6-7
|235
|Jr.
|12.8 ppg, 5.1 rpg
|1
|Hunter Dickinson
|C
|7-2
|260
|Sr,
|19.3 ppg, 11.7 rpg
|3
|Dajuan Harris
|G
|6-2
|170
|Sr.
|7.2 ppg, 2.1 rpg
|10
|Johnny Furphy
|G
|6-9
|202
|Fr.
|6.3 ppg, 2.9 rpg
|15
|Kevin McCullar
|G
|6-7
|212
|Sr.
|19.8 ppg, 6.5 rpg
PREGAME READING & UPDATES
