WHEN/WHERE

Date: Wednesday, January 17, 2024

Tip-Off Time: 8:00 PM ET

Where: Lloyd Noble Center, Norman, Oklahoma



WATCH/LISTEN

Channel: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Announcers: Ted Emrich and Tim Welsh

Radio: Mountaineer Sports Network from IMG (Radio Affiliates) | WVU Gameday App (Apple | Android) | SiriusXM Channel 384 or online at SiriusXM 974

Radio Announcers: Tony Caridi

Betting Odds: Oklahoma -12.5, 144.5 total points via DraftKings Sportsbook

THE ENEMY

Where are they from? Norman, Oklahoma

Series History: Oklahoma leads the all-time series, 17-10, that began in 2005. The Sooners had won seven in a row until WVU won the most recent meeting at home, 93-61, on Feb. 4, 2023. Since WVU joined the Big 12, the Mountaineers are 9-16 against Oklahoma. The first meeting took place on Dec. 22, 2005, a 92-68 WVU win over the No.-7 ranked Sooners in Oklahoma City. The Mountaineers are 2-9 all-time at the Lloyd Noble Center

Record: 13-3 (1-2 Big 12); lost to No. 3 Kansas, 78-66, on Saturday

Record in 2022-23: 15-17 (5-13 Big 12)

Head Coach: Porter Moser (3rd Season)



STARTING LINEUPS

Probable West Virginia Starters # Name Position Height Weight Class Stats # Name Position Height Weight Class Stats 3 Kerr Kriisa G 6-3 185 Sr 10.3 ppg, 5.1 apg 2 Kobe Johnson G 6-3 205 Jr. 7.4 ppg, 2.7 rpg 21 RaeQuan Battle G 6-5 195 5th 20.2 ppg, 4.8 rpg 22 Josiah Harris F 6-7 215 So 4.9 ppg, 4.9 rpg 24 Patrick Suemnick F 6-8 235 Jr 4.1 ppg 2.5 rpg

Probable Oklahoma Starters # Name Position Height Weight Class Stats # Name Position Height Weight Class Stats 2 Javian McCollum G 6-2 160 Jr. 15.0 ppg, 2.9 rpg 12 Milos Uzan G 6-4 193 So. 9.2 ppg, 3.8 rpg 3 Otega Oweh G 6-5 215 So. 14.2 ppg, 4.1 rpg 10 Sam Godwin F 6-10 235 Sr. 8.1 ppg, 5.7 rpg 14 Jalon Moore F 6-7 222 Jr. 9.0 ppg, 5.7 rpg



PREGAME READING & UPDATES

