WHEN/WHERE
Date: Wednesday, January 17, 2024
Tip-Off Time: 8:00 PM ET
Where: Lloyd Noble Center, Norman, Oklahoma
WATCH/LISTEN
Channel: Big 12 Now on ESPN+
Announcers: Ted Emrich and Tim Welsh
Radio: Mountaineer Sports Network from IMG (Radio Affiliates) | WVU Gameday App (Apple | Android) | SiriusXM Channel 384 or online at SiriusXM 974
Radio Announcers: Tony Caridi
Betting Odds: Oklahoma -12.5, 144.5 total points via DraftKings Sportsbook
THE ENEMY
Where are they from? Norman, Oklahoma
Series History: Oklahoma leads the all-time series, 17-10, that began in 2005. The Sooners had won seven in a row until WVU won the most recent meeting at home, 93-61, on Feb. 4, 2023. Since WVU joined the Big 12, the Mountaineers are 9-16 against Oklahoma. The first meeting took place on Dec. 22, 2005, a 92-68 WVU win over the No.-7 ranked Sooners in Oklahoma City. The Mountaineers are 2-9 all-time at the Lloyd Noble Center
Record: 13-3 (1-2 Big 12); lost to No. 3 Kansas, 78-66, on Saturday
Record in 2022-23: 15-17 (5-13 Big 12)
Head Coach: Porter Moser (3rd Season)
STARTING LINEUPS
Probable West Virginia Starters
|#
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Class
|Stats
|#
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Class
|Stats
|3
|Kerr Kriisa
|G
|6-3
|185
|Sr
|10.3 ppg, 5.1 apg
|2
|Kobe Johnson
|G
|6-3
|205
|Jr.
|7.4 ppg, 2.7 rpg
|21
|RaeQuan Battle
|G
|6-5
|195
|5th
|20.2 ppg, 4.8 rpg
|22
|Josiah Harris
|F
|6-7
|215
|So
|4.9 ppg, 4.9 rpg
|24
|Patrick Suemnick
|F
|6-8
|235
|Jr
|4.1 ppg 2.5 rpg
Probable Oklahoma Starters
|#
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Class
|Stats
|#
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Class
|Stats
|2
|Javian McCollum
|G
|6-2
|160
|Jr.
|15.0 ppg, 2.9 rpg
|12
|Milos Uzan
|G
|6-4
|193
|So.
|9.2 ppg, 3.8 rpg
|3
|Otega Oweh
|G
|6-5
|215
|So.
|14.2 ppg, 4.1 rpg
|10
|Sam Godwin
|F
|6-10
|235
|Sr.
|8.1 ppg, 5.7 rpg
|14
|Jalon Moore
|F
|6-7
|222
|Jr.
|9.0 ppg, 5.7 rpg
PREGAME READING & UPDATES
