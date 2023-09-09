Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here but, for the uninitiated, we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, and don’t be a troll.





GAME VITALS

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Time: 6:00PM ET

Location: Milan Puskar Stadium, Morgantown, West Virginia





WATCH/LISTEN

Channel: ONLY AVAILABLE ON BIG 12 NOW ON ESPN+

Announcers: Noah Reed (PBP) and Jay Sonnhalter (analyst)

Radio: Mountaineer Sports Network from IMG (Radio Affiliates) | SiriusXM 388 | WVU Gameday App (Apple | Android)

Radio Announcers: Tony Caridi (PBP), Dwight Wallace (analyst), Jed Drenning (sideline), Andrew Caridi, and John Antonik (Pre/Postgame Show)

Betting Odds: West Virginia -37.5 via FanDuel Sportsbook

Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments.





THE ENEMY

Where are they from? Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Series History: West Virginia leads the all-time series, 4-3-1. The Mountaineers and the Dukes last met all the way back in 1935, with the Dukes leaving Morgantown with a 19-0 win.

2022 Record: 4-7 (3-4 NEC)

Head Coach: Jerry Schmitt (19th season)





PREGAME READING & UPDATES

