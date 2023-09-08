West Virginia Thread Alert: Mountaineers Debut New Combo In Home Opener

Date: September 9, 2023
Time: 6:00PM
Location: Milan Puskar Stadium, Morgantown, West Virginia
Opponent: Duquesne Dukes
Threads: Gold Helmet - Gray Jerseys - Gray Pants
Record in Uniform: Never worn
Game 2.— West Virginia Football (@WVUfootball) September 7, 2023
⬜️
⬜️@GoMartStores | #HailWV pic.twitter.com/4GKHDiT38X
The West Virginia Mountaineers will open the 2023 home slate in Milan Puskar Stadium on Saturday against the Duquesne Dukes. The Mountaineers last played the Dukes all the way back in 1935.
West Virginia will be wearing a brand new uniform combination — gold - gray - gray. Personally, it’s not my favorite. The gold helmet only looks good in one combination (gold-white-gold). Either way, the Mountaineers figure to be 1-0 in the combo after Saturday.
Loading comments...