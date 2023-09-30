The time has come once again for the staff to put on our Nostradamus robes and hats to glean from the future. Without further ado.

Joel Bracken (2-1 Straight Up — 2-1 ATS)

TCU ML ● West Virginia +13.5

Vegas had moved the line higher and higher as the week has gone on. The recipe for success for WVU is going to consist of grinding running game, play-calling that keeps the TCU defense off balance, and a couple big plays. I think Chandler Morris is going to present some threats in the running game that we haven’t seen yet this year. Eers hold tough for 3 quarters but can’t manufacture offense when they need it. If WVU does pull this one off, the hype floodgates are wide open.

TCU 27 - West Virginia 17





Jordan Pinto (3-0 Straight Up — 2-1 ATS)

WVU ML ● West Virginia +13.5

There is no evidence to support the idea that TCU is two scores better than us. Should be an easy cover. Whether it’s anything more will likely be determined by Garrett Greene’s ability to inject a little explosiveness into the offense. I think he does, and I think we get it done and officially put the league on notice.

West Virginia 24 - TCU 20





WVUNite (2-1 Straight Up — 2-1 ATS)

TCU ML ● TCU -13.5

I have no idea what to believe about this team. I’m not sure if the defense is actually good or has benefited from Duquesne, Pitt and a half against Texas Tech where football went to die. Whatever factors have helped us the past three weeks will not be present this week. It’s gonna be hot. We’re on the road. None of that happens this week. TCU will play fast. They should connect on passes and runs. Can we keep up? Can we stop them? Win this game or lose 17-14 and I’ll believe.

TCU 38 - West Virginia 10





Statsboyandi (3-0 Straight Up — 3-0 ATS)

WVU ML ● West Virginia +13.5

Life, finds a way. But seriously TCU has not played a team with anything resembling a running game, I think WVU does just enough while still leaving points and on the board.

West Virginia 24 - TCU 20





Nick Shoemaker (3-0 Straight Up — 2-1 ATS)

TCU ML ● TCU -13.5

I think this will be a reality check game for WVU. All week I kept thinking “that line is too big,” but it has kept moving in TCU’s favor and I’ve come to the conclusion that Vegas knows something I don’t know (or didn’t want to accept). I’ll come to my senses and predict that TCU wins easily.

TCU 42 - West Virginia 24





WVUIE97 (3-0 Straight Up — 2-1 ATS)

TCU ML ● West Virginia +13.5

I want to see this team score more than 21 points (offensively, against an FBS team) before I start to believe Neal is the right play caller. I’m starting to believe in the defense a bit, but this will be their stiffest test since week 1.

TCU 27 - West Virginia 20





Josh Whitt (3-0 Straight Up — 2-1 ATS)

TCU ML ● West Virginia +13.5

Neal Brown has not lost in Ft. Worth. WVU come in to this game with 3 wins in a row. We all saw TCU lose at home to Colorado and think they’re down. It all feels too good to be true. The home team wins a close one.

TCU 27 - West Virginia 20





Matt Kirchner (2-1 Straight Up — 2-1 ATS)

TCU ML ● TCU -13.5

Until proven otherwise, WVU can only win games in the low 20s. I don’t think TCU is a team you can keep in the low 20s. Pull off a win and I begin to actually reassess my thoughts about this team.

TCU 31 - West Virginia 17





Michael Miller (2-1 Straight Up — 1-2 ATS)

TCU ML ● TCU -13.5

I’m going to go back to something Nick said — this game is a reality check. Credit to Neal Brown and this team for figuring out a way to grind that one out last week. West Virginia is 3-1 and 1-0 in conference play. The haters and losers — me included — said they couldn’t do it. We’re all riding a high.

But it feels like the sword of Damocles is hanging over us right now. This team was not supposed to be good but, so far, seem to be exceeding all expectations. Is that because they are actually good, or have they just found themselves on the right side of a streak of luck? We all know that WVU fandom typically leads to heartbreak, especially in situations like this so is everyone buying in too early?

We’ll find out tonight, or will at least have a better idea. TCU has not scored less than 34 points through their first four games, while giving up an average of 20 points. I’m not confident this team can get over that 21 point hump. It’s giving Jeff Mullen, if we’re being honest.

I think this one actually stays close through the first half, but the dam bursts open and TCU scores by the bunches on an exhausted West Virginia defense.



Again, I want nothing more to be proven wrong. I welcome it

TCU 38 - West Virginia 10