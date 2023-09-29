How To Watch WVU vs. TCU

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Kickoff Time: 8:00PM EDT

Location: Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, Texas

TV Broadcast: ESPN2

Streaming: ESPN.com (with valid cable subscription)

Mountaineer fans can also catch all the action on fuboTV. fuboTV is an over-the-top streaming service that carries all the major networks, including CBS, NBC, FOX, and now....the ESPN Disney networks! It also carries ABC, CBS Sports Network, FS1, SEC Network, and more. fuboTV comes with a cloud DVR feature, so you can record the game and watch it later.

Radio Broadcast: Mountaineer Sports Network from IMG (Radio Affiliates) | WVU Gameday App (Apple | Android). We will also include the stream in our game thread, which will go live at 3:00PM ET.

SiriusXM Satellite Radio will also be broadcasting the game on SiriusXM Channel 132 and Channel 203, or online at SiriusXM.com

Broadcast Information:

Tune in to ESPN2 or the ESPN app to catch the live broadcast of the game. Dave Fleming will be on the call, while former Arizona State quarterback Brock Osweiler will provide analysis. Kayla Burton will report from the sidelines.

Tony Caridi, Dwight Wallace and Jed Drenning will man their usual roles for the radio broadcast, while Andrew Caridi and John Antonik handle the pre/postgame shows.





Betting Odds:

Get in on the action with our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook. These odds are current as of 5:00PM on Friday, September 29th and are subject to change, so make sure to keep an eye on them before kickoff.

West Virginia: +13.5 points, +400 on the moneyline

+13.5 points, +400 on the moneyline TCU: -13.5 points, -535 on the moneyline

-13.5 points, -535 on the moneyline Over/Under: 52 total points





Key Stats:

Here are some stats to keep in mind as the game unfolds: