West Virginia Thread Alert: Ice Cold Horny Toads

Date: September 30, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM on ESPN2

Location: Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, Texas

Opponent: TCU Horned Frogs

Threads: White Helmet - White Jerseys - Blue Pants

Record in Uniform: 3-3

The West Virginia Mountaineers, 3-1 and fresh off their win over the Texas Tech Red Raiders will travel to Fort Worth, Texas to face the TCU Horned Frogs in a Saturday night clash that sees the good guys wearing white, white, blue. Ice Cold Baby.

The Mountaineers are 3-3 in their iced uniforms, last wearing them in their win against the Virginia Tech Hokies last year. This year, the Mountaineers will wear their Country Road alternate helmet, a white helmet with the outline of the state of West Virginia with a smaller flying WV inside, however these helmets will not have the helmet stripe that the team wore for the Backyard Brawl against Pitt.

Can the Mountaineer defense cool off the Horned Frogs? Will the West Virginia offense turn white-hot against a porous passing defense in Fort Worth? Let’s find out.